Lane said the experience was “fantastic.” The commemoration placed an emphasis on healing from the generational trauma of a people whose ancestors were enslaved for 246 years, then subjected to another 100 years of segregation. In addition to a healing ritual at the Chesapeake Bay, she said the most riveting speaker was Brycen Didly, age 11, who said one way to heal was to be kind to one another. Philadelphians might also want to examine how slavery is taught in schools. The Washington Post reported that for much of the 20th century, schools gave only a slight mention of slavery, often ignoring both its cruelty and black people’s resistance.