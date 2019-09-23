The Birds struggled to hold off the Lions yesterday, falling to 1-2 on the season. And, in New Jersey, a different kind of bird is trying to stave off something much more serious: extinction. Climate change and predators have put a Jersey shorebird at risk.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Climate change + predatory rats = possible extinction for a Jersey shorebird

University of Delaware researchers have found that, because of flooding, habitat destruction, and predators, one of New Jersey’s most extraordinary birds could go extinct. While the saltmarsh sparrow is similar in size to house sparrows found throughout the country, this specific type is found only on the Atlantic Coast.

Climate change has begun to change the birds’ habitat and increased development along the Shore has brought new predators — such as rats — into the fold.

Corner bars want a piece of the action as sports betting moves out of the shadows

“Hey, bartender. Can I see a draft list ... and today’s sports betting odds?"

With sports betting — especially mobile wagering — booming in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, local bars don’t want to miss out on any action. In short, they want to morph into virtual sportsbooks. Already, big bar chains such as Buffalo Wild Wings have struck deals to stream betting odds into their establishments.

What you need to know today

  • 🦅 vs. 🦁 recap: “In short, this was as bad of a loss as a team like the Eagles can suffer when the days are still long and the sun is still burning bright," columnist David Murphy writes.
  • N.J. Sen. Cory Booker made a dramatic appeal to Democratic donors this weekend, telling them he is in danger of dropping out of the presidential race.
  • This week, the Roman Catholic archbishop of Philadelphia Charles J. Chaput turns 75. And that means he’s obligated to offer his resignation.
  • A dangerous and mosquito-borne brain disease has been detected in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
  • Getting REAL ID cards could be tough for seniors. But changes to the application process could be on their way.

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

A book is always better on a park bench. Nice picture, @yellaphant.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Watching birds vanish in humans' nature
Signe Wilkinson
Watching birds vanish in humans' nature

“We out here in the 'burbs know the place has been getting jampacked in recent years with formerly hip Philly-ites. Thank you, Pew, for telling the rest of the world. Maybe now Pew can examine the implications of having so many city bodies scrambling for suburban real estate.” — Columnist Maria Panaritis writes about a recent study that cited reasons why so many people are leaving Philadelphia for the suburbs.

What we’re reading

Portrait of Sarah Baldwin, 19, who suffers from Tourette's Syndrome and has been a student advocate for kids with TS. She created a comic book whose superhero subject is a young woman with TS, Twitcha. The comic was published by the NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome., Thursday, August 22, 2019. (Philadelphia Inquirer Photo/Rich Schultz)
Philadelphia Inquirer
Portrait of Sarah Baldwin, 19, who suffers from Tourette's Syndrome and has been a student advocate for kids with TS. She created a comic book whose superhero subject is a young woman with TS, Twitcha. The comic was published by the NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome., Thursday, August 22, 2019. (Philadelphia Inquirer Photo/Rich Schultz)

A Daily Dose of | The UpSide

Meet Twitcha, a new superhero with Tourette’s Syndrome. Created in part by a woman from Mantua, N.J., Twitcha uses her powers to stand up for others who are different, too.