💚 Love on parade | Morning Newsletter

It’s Friday, Philly, and a glorious one, as we celebrate both Valentine’s Day and the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory parade.

Our top story today is a mashup of these joyful occasions. Meet the Philadelphians who got engaged after the game on Sunday, including one couple getting married at the parade.

And take a peek inside Philly’s Marriage License Bureau, the DMV for long-term commitment — then meet “The Officiant Jawn” who has seen it all, from a pajama wedding to a no-show groom.

P.S. Friday means games! Our latest news quiz includes questions on the Tush Push, Kansas City bets, and more. And Birdle, our twist on another popular word game, is here for one last day in honor of the Birds’ big win. Can you guess the Eagles-related word of the day?

With love and victory in the air, what better place to pop the question than a post-Super Bowl celebration?

💚 Several Philly couples got engaged after the big game, whether amid strangers on Broad Street or with family during a watch party.

💚 Yes, backup plans were in place in case the night turned out less spectacularly. Even so, “I’ve never been more nervous for a football game,” one proposer told The Inquirer.

💚 One pair who got engaged Sunday night is doubling down on their Birds-centric declaration of love by tying the knot during a self-uniting ceremony at the parade today.

Erin McCarthy and Lizzy McLellan Ravitch spoke to the Eagles fans who made sure Super Bowl 59 will forever be part of their romance.

More parade prep:

If you’re getting married in Philadelphia, your wedded journey begins at a fluorescent-lit office in City Hall.

Seven couples visiting the Marriage License Bureau on the same day earlier this month shared their romance stories with The Inquirer. They met via OkCupid and at the gym; some have newborns or are on their second and third marriages. But what unites them all is love — and bureaucracy.

Zoe Greenberg reports from a day inside Room 413, a.k.a. “the happy office.”

Also in the business of love: Northeast Philly’s Jaclyn Rodriguez, who has presided over nearly 250 weddings as “The Officiant Jawn.”

She conducts ceremonies in both English and Spanish, filling a “huge need” in the region. And she’s seen all kinds of weddings, from a ceremony conducted in the visiting room at SCI Chester to a divorced couple’s remarriage.

Stephanie Farr spoke to Rodriguez about her wildest — and sweetest — tales from the job.

What you should know today

Welcome back to Curious Philly Friday. We’ll feature both new and timeless stories from our forum for readers to ask about the city’s quirks.

This week, we’re resurfacing an explainer from 2019 on how to get married in Pennsylvania, where Quaker tradition allows couples to perform self-uniting ceremonies (like one Birds-loving couple mentioned above). That means they can be wed without an officiant, just witnesses.

But how does that work, legally? And can someone who was ordained online officiate your wedding? Here’s the full explanation.

Have your own burning question about Philadelphia, its local oddities, or how the region works? Submit it here and you might find the answer featured in this space.

🧠 Trivia time

The Federal Communications Commission has opened an investigation into Philly-based Comcast and its subsidiary NBCUniversal over what?

A) Financial mismanagement

B) Violations of universal service requirements

C) Diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives

D) Unauthorized construction of broadcast facilities

Think you know? Check your answer.

Image of the day

