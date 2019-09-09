Let’s hope this email gets off to a better start than the Eagles did yesterday, 😜. But more on that below. Today, we’re also gearing up for a big week in politics. The Democrats are hosting their third debate this week. And this time, it’s just one night. It’s the first time we’ll see all of the frontrunners — Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — share the same stage.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

The same 3 candidates have led nearly every poll. But insiders say the 2020 Democratic race isn’t over.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are tied with former vice president Joe Biden in the latest Monmouth University poll.
Associated Press
The Democrats are working on thinning their vast field of presidential candidates. And Thursday night will be the first look the country gets at how all the major contenders stack up when facing each other in the same debate.

For a while, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have been leading every national and early-primary state poll. But could this week’s debate present an opportunity for another candidate to break through?

Eagles shake off lackluster start with Carson Wentz, DeSean Jackson to beat Washington 32-27

It wouldn’t have truly been the start to the Eagles’ season without some drama, right? Well, the Eagles got that and more during the first half of their season-opener yesterday. Falling behind 17-0, it was the boo birds that overtook the Linc early on.

But familiar faces in a new combination turned on the jets to lead the Eagles all the way back in what ended up begin a relatively comfortable W over their division rival. And as columnist Mike Sielski put it, Carson Wentz was the QB the Eagles needed him to be.

35 years ago, her parents were murdered. Now, city and state prosecutors fight over death-row inmate’s appeal.

She was left alone to die as a baby with both her parents murdered. But Lisa Hart survived. And now she’s reliving what happened to her family as an infant.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has agreed with Robert Wharton, one of the two killers, that his death sentence should be vacated and that he should be resentenced to life in prison, the same punishment to which a jury in 1985 sentenced his accomplice, Eric Mason.

Hurricane Dorian
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
“I’d spent many months 17 years ago trying to chase allegations that these then-active priests were abusers. Their arrests by state and federal prosecutors now, nearly two decades later, are a testament to the perseverance of prosecutors and victims.” — Inquirer columnist Maria Panaritis writes about the arrests of two allegedly abuser priests last week.

What we’re reading

  • A new study claims that the third-worst major city for drivers in the country is ... Philadelphia! Curbed Philly wrote about the study that puts Philly just ahead of Oakland and Detroit.
  • Fortune profiles a new Philly restaurant that is focused on an elevated sushi experience and spared no expense — truly, no expense — in doing so.
  • The New York Times had a story this weekend that looked at the end of a former staple of American carnivals and boardwalks: dunk tank clowns, ready to insult you at any moment.