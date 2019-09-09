Let’s hope this email gets off to a better start than the Eagles did yesterday, 😜. But more on that below. Today, we’re also gearing up for a big week in politics. The Democrats are hosting their third debate this week. And this time, it’s just one night. It’s the first time we’ll see all of the frontrunners — Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — share the same stage.
The Democrats are working on thinning their vast field of presidential candidates. And Thursday night will be the first look the country gets at how all the major contenders stack up when facing each other in the same debate.
For a while, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have been leading every national and early-primary state poll. But could this week’s debate present an opportunity for another candidate to break through?
It wouldn’t have truly been the start to the Eagles’ season without some drama, right? Well, the Eagles got that and more during the first half of their season-opener yesterday. Falling behind 17-0, it was the boo birds that overtook the Linc early on.
But familiar faces in a new combination turned on the jets to lead the Eagles all the way back in what ended up begin a relatively comfortable W over their division rival. And as columnist Mike Sielski put it, Carson Wentz was the QB the Eagles needed him to be.
She was left alone to die as a baby with both her parents murdered. But Lisa Hart survived. And now she’s reliving what happened to her family as an infant.
The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has agreed with Robert Wharton, one of the two killers, that his death sentence should be vacated and that he should be resentenced to life in prison, the same punishment to which a jury in 1985 sentenced his accomplice, Eric Mason.
- A family has found safety at a synagogue in West Philly after being driven from El Salvador by death threats. The synagogue is providing not only emotional and legal support but also raising money for housing nearby, food, clothing and health care.
- In the media and on Twitter, President Donald Trump has repeatedly bashed Comcast’s news properties (NBC and MSNBC, for example). But, in a more behind-the-scenes move, his administration has become more aligned with the Philadelphia-based cable and media giant by supporting Comcast in a highly contentious $20 billion civil rights case.
- Haverford officials are going to meet today for the first time since shutting down a fire company after it declined to dismiss a volunteer for trying to join the Proud Boys extremist group.
- Your city or town’s chance of "becoming a cyber victim is one in four,” according to a cybersecurity expert. But there are ways to fight back.
- Two of the 31 staffers fired by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner during his first week in office have sued the DA and allege they were victims of age discrimination.
- Philadelphia has given a badly burned West Philly church the OK to demolish its roof.
- A school district in Montco is offering tax relief to seniors. Other districts want to copy its policy.
- Renowned violinist Lara St. John’s friends and supporters rallied for her in a New York concert on Friday. St. John told The Inquirer she was sexually abused as a 14-year-old student at Philadelphia’s Curtis Institute of Music.
- There’s a perception that academia can be left-leaning. But a lifelong Republican and Penn State professor says that conservative students face little, if any, bias.
- In October 2016, a wedding photographer said goodbye to her family and embarked on a journey to collect stories of kindness in every state, which she plans to turn into a book for hospital waiting rooms.
- Meet the South Jersey volunteer who fosters injured, pregnant and newborn dogs and cats.
- Philadelphians have quit their jobs to travel all around the world. Here’s why they went, where they went and some travel tips they have for you.
- Good Day Philadelphia coanchor Karen Hepp filed a $10 million lawsuit against Facebook and other social media and image-sharing websites. She claims that a photo of her was used without her permission in online dating and erectile dysfunction ads.
“I’d spent many months 17 years ago trying to chase allegations that these then-active priests were abusers. Their arrests by state and federal prosecutors now, nearly two decades later, are a testament to the perseverance of prosecutors and victims.” — Inquirer columnist Maria Panaritis writes about the arrests of two allegedly abuser priests last week.
- The Inquirer Editorial Board gives its to-do list for City Council as it gets back in session this week.
- And here’s what council members told our Editorial Board about their priorities for the new session.
- A new study claims that the third-worst major city for drivers in the country is ... Philadelphia! Curbed Philly wrote about the study that puts Philly just ahead of Oakland and Detroit.
- Fortune profiles a new Philly restaurant that is focused on an elevated sushi experience and spared no expense — truly, no expense — in doing so.
- The New York Times had a story this weekend that looked at the end of a former staple of American carnivals and boardwalks: dunk tank clowns, ready to insult you at any moment.