The most surprising case this year was that of Jabir Kennedy. He rejected a plea deal and went to trial for shooting four men, killing one. The jury found him not guilty on all counts. In a city awash in gun violence, it’s very rare that someone who shoots four people walks out of court free as a bird. But Kennedy, who had no criminal record, believed he acted in self-defense. The four men he shot, plus a fifth man that was not shot, came to his Southwest Philly home to beat him up over a dispute. During the beat down, as one of the men was using the handle of a gun to beat Kennedy over the head, the gun fell to the ground, he picked it up and started shooting. Kennedy turned himself in days later and was charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. After the jury heard all the evidence, including Kennedy’s testimony, it acquitted him.