Well, the Eagles made their return to the field yesterday, and although there were no fans and their opponents didn’t have a team name, two things felt familiar: injuries and frustration. The Birds fell in the season-opener to Washington after blowing a 17-0 lead. More on that below from my colleagues.

In other news, more families seem to be opting for homeschooling because of some of the complications that pandemic-era learning can present. And, a leak of drilling fluid from the Sunoco pipeline has led Pennsylvania’s environmental protection department to force a reroute for a portion being built in Chester County.

Carson Wentz and the Eagles squander a 17-point lead in loss to Washington

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz kneels on the turf after fumbling the football in the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team. For more pictures from my colleagues, click the image.
Against a backdrop of social justice displays, playing against a team that finally admitted its nickname was offensive, and with no fans in the stands because of a global health pandemic, the Eagles got to play a football game. Well, they played 20 minutes of football, writes columnist Marcus Hayes. It’s too bad that NFL games are 60 minutes long.

The team jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter, only to lose 27-17 to Washington on the opening Sunday of the season. Doug Pederson’s squad was plagued by mistakes, with quarterback Carson Wentz getting sacked eight times, throwing two interceptions, and losing one fumble. And, in a call back to last season, the Eagles' injuries are already starting to pile up, especially along the offensive line.

Fans, though, still found a way to celebrate despite the coronavirus and the loss. My colleague Kristen A. Graham visited a Gloucester County parking lot turned drive-in movie theater that hosted a watch party for Birds fans.

School schedules are all over the place. More families are opting out.

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted more parents around the region to consider homeschooling. And a lot of that new interest is because of the uncertainty about school schedules and the challenges of virtual learning programs.

“If you bake something together, or go on a nature walk, they count as homeschool days,” one Bucks County mother said. She aims to spend an hour a day on more formal instruction with her 6-year-old daughter. “I sort of figure if she reads everyday, practices writing and does some math, whatever else we do is a bonus,” she said.

“It’s often a nightmare because the restaurants are jammed with demanding bargain hunters who tip poorly. That’s during normal times. Can you imagine it will be any better during a pandemic?” — writes Greg Caputo, a Philadelphia podcast host, blogger, and former cook, about what Restaurant Week could be like in 2020.

A program called MindSet that’s run by the nonprofit Episcopal Community Services uses coaching to help participants think more clearly and work toward goals to change their circumstances in lasting ways.