I found out about La Michoacana Homemade Ice Cream, a really charming little shop in downtown Kennett Square, last winter when I was researching mushrooms for a different story. La Michoacana only opens from spring to fall every year, so I set out for that story this summer. I knew that story was something I’d wanted to do for a while, even though I wasn’t entirely sure what the narrative would be. Like most great stories, this one started with thoughtful, honest people. Noelia Scharon, one of the shop’s four owners, told me how she opened the place in 2003 with her friends because she and a lot of the area’s Latino immigrants missed traditional Mexican ice cream and ice pop flavors, like avocado, mango, and tamarind. She also told me that she’s noticed fewer Latino immigrants coming by the shop because of increased undocumented immigration enforcement. The story added to what I had been learning about Kennett Square for a while — that while there are people and new businesses that are thriving, there are others who don’t have the privilege of feeling unafraid in public.