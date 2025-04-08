💰 Vanishing funding for Pa. projects | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Hi, Philly. Grab an extra layer on your way out the door this week. Lower temps are expected, including a late-breaking freeze coming tomorrow morning.

From infrastructure to playgrounds, $264 million for Pennsylvania projects this year vanished in Congress’ budget battle. Our top story explains what’s been lost and what comes next.

And after a close call during the Northeast Philadelphia plane crash, these two septuagenarians have vowed to live life to the fullest.

Federal funding slated for hundreds of community projects across Pennsylvania disappeared last month when Congress passed a continuing resolution to fund the government, bypassing the traditional budget process.

By the numbers: Around $264 million meant for 263 state projects led by local governments and nonprofits have been lost.

Local projects on the line: In the Philly suburbs, projects that were set to receive federal funding included a new fire station for Bensalem Township, library renovations for Sharon Hill, and a clemency clinic at Villanova University. City projects included updating subway headhouses for East Market Street and replacing lead water service lines in Kensington.

Bipartisan impact: Republicans top the list of House members with the most funding secured, even as they voted for the continuing resolution that did not include funding for the projects they requested.

Politics reporter Julia Terruso and data reporter Joe Yerardi break it down.

Plus: Midterms already? Democrats are planning for 2026 — and think they can flip these four Pennsylvania congressional seats.

As a recognizable face of a public disaster, Harvey Garmeder knows he’s lucky to be alive.

Garmeder and his partner, Miriam Roth, were seated in a red booth at the Four Seasons Diner on Cottman Avenue when a Learjet medical transport crashed just a few hundred yards away. They heard the explosion before a gauge from an oxygen tank flew through the diner’s window, striking him in the left temple.

Seven people died in the crash. The couple know it was an extraordinarily close call for them, with Garmeder requiring just a few stitches. Certain images and sounds still leave Roth shaken.

Now, the retirees are taking the experience as a sign to live more adventurously, from planning bucket-list vacations to enjoying the little things more.

Notable quote: “Whatever I got left in my life,” Garmeder told The Inquirer, “I’m going to really live it up.”

Reporters Wendy Ruderman and David Gambacorta spoke to the couple for their latest story on those impacted by the Jan. 31 crash.

Thanks to a new AI collaboration between the Philadelphia Parking Authority and SEPTA, Philly drivers will soon be automatically ticketed for blocking what?

A) Crosswalks

B) Bus lanes

C) Mister Softee trucks

D) Bike lanes

😋 Buying: Cannoli from Isgro Pastries’ second South Philly bakery.

🐰 Booking: Easter brunch at these 17 spots in the city and ‘burbs.

☕ Enjoying: The Yemeni coffee vibe of University City’s new Haraz Coffee House.

🍹 Paying homage to: The Office at the new Scranton-area Chili’s.

💉 Considering: This virologist’s fear that rubella could make a comeback under RFK Jr.

Hint: Tony Award winner and variety show host who came of age in North Philadelphia in the 1930s

APIARY BELLE

Cheers to Lisa Feely, who solved Monday’s anagram: Dope Thief. The Inquirer spoke to star and executive producer Brian Tyree Henry about his time filming the Philly-set crime drama, streaming now on Apple TV+: “I found myself not wanting to leave.”

🍎 One last educated thing: Awilda Balbuena of Kensington’s Gloria Casarez Elementary was one of several School District of Philadelphia principals recognized with the 2025 Lindback Award for Distinguished Principal Leadership. “I want to breathe hope into people who were discouraged like I was,” Balbena said.

Meet all seven Lindback principals and learn their plans for their $20,000 prize money.

