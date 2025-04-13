🥚 Philly yards get egged | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Rise and shine. It’s Sunday, and the sun should finally come out again after several gloomy days. In fact, Philly has had more rain in the last two weeks than it had all fall.

Why are Philly-area residents paying people to egg their yards this month? It’s not what you think.

International students are seeing their permission to study in the U.S. revoked by the Trump administration, sparking anxiety on college campuses in the region and across the country.

And postpartum retreats that cater to the needs of new moms and babies have emerged in places like Tokyo and New York City. Further down, learn about one making its debut in Philadelphia.

Paying someone to egg your house sounds like a joke. But the type of egging happening in the Philly area knocks two birds, er, eggs, with one stone.

🥚 Who’s doing the egging? The Easter Bunny — or at least that’s what kids think — plants plastic eggs outside area homes for children to hunt and discover.

🥚 The real Easter Bunny: Local organizations. In exchange for a charitable donation, usually about $1 per egg, volunteers will come out and hide the surprises.

🥚 Harder than it sounds: After filling them with goodies, bunny-hopping and egg-hiding requires a lot of coordination.

🥚 Growing in popularity: More people are turning to these competitive fundraisers as an option to support a good cause and spread springtime cheer at the same time.

Consumer reporter Erin McCarthy shares four stories of local fundraisers across the region.

🎤 I’m passing the mic to immigration reporter Jeff Gammage.

At a moment when the Trump administration is targeting international students at American universities, Haverford College has issued fresh guidance to help students if they are approached by ICE.

“Haverford is private property,” school leaders wrote to the college community last week, “and our protocols are clear: ICE agents are not permitted on campus without a judicial warrant.”

Students who are stopped by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, or someone they believe is an agent, should immediately call campus security. They may not authorize ICE to go inside campus buildings, and can refuse access if agents attempt to enter student housing, wrote Lillian Burroughs, in charge of campus safety and security, and John McKnight, vice president and dean of the college.

The school said no specific incident triggered the notice, which was sent by email and posted on social media.

It comes as many college campuses locally and nationwide are suddenly awash in immigration worries. — Jeff Gammage

More immigration news: A federal judge denied Friday a request by 27 organizations representing Christian and Jewish denominations to block a Trump administration policy that allows ICE agents to enter houses of worship without a warrant. Here’s how this ruling impacts congregations in Philadelphia.

What you should know today

To get more help with her newborn baby, Rhys, than she knew she could receive in a hospital, Meghan Gallagher booked a stay at Philadelphia’s first postpartum retreat, the Shoshana.

At the retreat, Gallagher and new mothers like her in recovery can receive nutritious meals, parenting classes, and lactation support. It can be especially helpful for parents who don’t have a “village,” or a network of family and friends who can offer support after childbirth.

The price tag is? It’s quite high, especially for the poorest big city in America. But Gallagher says it was worth it for her and her family.

Philly native Spencer Isen founded the Shoshana, inspired by his own experience of becoming a parent. He says he hopes to take insurance and offer more affordable options in the future.

In Isen’s own words: “I’m from Philly, so naturally this city made sense to me. While right now this is a luxury product, our goal is to eventually make it more accessible to mothers [of more income levels], not just those who can … afford to pay for it out of pocket.”

❓Pop quiz

Greg Sikora, rare master of a craft that is both science and art, tuned and made pianos sing for the Philadelphia Orchestra and beyond.

Which of the following is not true about Sikora?

A) He can read music

B) He never went to college

C) He lost an eye in Vietnam

D) He tuned pianos for Frank Sinatra and Lady Gaga

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: 👋 🐱

HIT KEY TOLL

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Mary Beth Fedak who correctly guessed Saturday’s answer: Mütter Museum. After the museum’s executive director’s departure, its CEO says he looks forward to a “fun” and educational future for the institution.

Photo of the day

🎶 Today’s track goes like this: “Always on my mind (Every day, every night) / Your star burns so bright.”

One more musical thing: The funky Action News theme, “Move Closer to Your World” is officially on streaming platforms. Definitely adding that to my April playlist.

