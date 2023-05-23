Violence against Einstein nurses | Morning Newsletter

It’s Erin Gavle, your temporary newsletter host. Break out your shades for this mostly sunny Tuesday. The high is 72.

Hospitals across the state are worried about violence against workers, and nurses say staff shortages are a key part of the problem. 🔑

Sixty Philadelphia teachers are being honored for their transformative work in children’s lives.

If you see this 🔑 in today's newsletter, that means we're highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

— Erin Gavle (@erinkgavle, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

According to OSHA, police records, and interviews with nurses, nurses at Einstein have been spat at, threatened with rape and punched in the face so hard they needed reconstructive surgery.

They say staff shortages, inadequate security, and lacking training and protocols for emergencies have contributed to a dangerous environment. The pandemic also exacerbated people’s mental health challenges, adding strain to the hospital units charged with caring for them in crisis.

In one especially alarming episode, a patient who had arrived from the city jail tried to leave the hospital through the ceiling tiles in his room, and began throwing items and swinging at nurses in the ICU.

Keep reading to learn why nurses said they worry that the hitting, scratching and name-calling they experience on a near daily basis may continue to escalate. 🔑

Rachel Cammisa-Cantz, Carla Russell, and Wilma Hernández are among the winners of the 2023 Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching. Here’s what motivates them, in their own words:

🧪 Rachel Cammisa-Cantz: “I love teaching biology because I love exposing kids to [science, technology, engineering, and math]. They might not be interested in a career in STEM, but at least they have respect for the scientific process.”

🚸 Carla Russell: “They’re so needy, and they want to feel loved, and when they show that appreciation, it does my heart good. As a teacher, I just want to make good relationships, period — not just with my students, but with the parents, too.”

🍎 Wilma Hernández: “Even on the hardest days, [my students] make me feel so special. Even on the hardest days, we laugh a lot.” The Lindback is lovely, but it’s not the pinnacle of her career. “The best accolades,” she said, “are my kids.”

Read more about the 60 Philadelphia School District teachers being honored this year.

What you should know today

What we’re...

🎂 Celebrating: The annual Bob Dylan Birthday Bash, where 40 performers will stage a free four-hour show.

👀 Spotting: The telltale signs of scammers on dating apps.

🌳 Anticipating: Outdoorsy, our upcoming newsletter for all you nature lovers (or just nature likers!) Sign up here.

🤔 Curious about: Now that the election is over, who is cleaning up all those campaign signs?

Photo of the day

Thanks for starting your Tuesday with me. Take care!