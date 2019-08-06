“When things fall apart, they shatter into a million pieces. I can’t tell you yet exactly how the bloodshed in El Paso is related to a mass murder in Dayton, or to the social dysfunction right here in Philadelphia that caused someone to spray bullets into a crowd of people shooting a hip-hop video, or into a crowded block party in Brooklyn the night before that.” — Inquirer columnist Will Bunch writes about how the tragedies this weekend felt like a “Great Unraveling of America.”