The Pennsylvania primary election is tomorrow. Today, we’re looking at the five biggest takeaways ahead of the election, not just regarding the candidates, but the reverb it could have on politics within the commonwealth.

Also, our columnist Helen Ubinas speaks with Philadelphians who reflect on abortions — people who she says are the forgotten voices of a federal suggestion to overturn Roe v. Wade.

From the support of grassroots candidates to the impact of a Trump endorsement, tomorrow’s Pennsylvania primary will explain a lot about where many voters stand in the Keystone State.

🗳️ Think about it. John Fetterman, recovering from a stroke he suffered on Friday, is leading polls to be the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate election despite a campaign that has defied almost every norm when it comes to currying insider favor.

🗳️ The impact of a Trump endorsement has mattered so much for conservatives that candidates purport themselves to be Trump loyalists even after losing an endorsement and being lambasted by the former president.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Election Day, our reporters Jonathan Tamari and Julia Terruso pulled out these key points to watch in both Senate and gubernatorial races.

Also, The Inquirer Editorial Board, which operates independently from our newsroom, offers:

This comprehensive Endorsement Guide, and

The difficulty in backing any conservative candidate.

Finally, all you need to know before you head to the polls or mail in your ballot by tomorrow’s 8 p.m. deadline.

What you should know today

Since it was disclosed that the U.S. Supreme Court would consider overturning Roe v. Wade, leaving abortion rights and laws up to individual states, politicians, activists and pundits have all voiced their opinion on the subject.

But it’s perhaps the group at the center of it all – people who have exercised their right to choose – that has been silenced the most. Our columnist Helen Ubinas describes them as “those whose voices the justices have all but shut out by erecting an eight-foot fence in front of the Supreme Court building in an effort to protect themselves from those trying to protect their constitutional rights.”

In her latest Ubinas speaks with:

🤱 The onetime teen mother who knows what it’s like to struggle in a country without equal access to child care or family leave.

👵🏽 The grandmother who knows what life was like before a woman had the constitutional right to make decisions over her own body.

👨 The transgender man whose ability to make a choice over his own body saved his life.

👶 The young woman who knew an unplanned pregnancy would upend the generational progress for which she’d worked so hard.

It’s a revealing look at the controversial ruling from a perspective few have heard from — or have chosen to listen to.

🏋️‍♀️ Noticing: As restrictions around the pandemic become more relaxed, more people are hitting the gym instead of working out from home.

👀 Watching: Whether these Chester County homeowners will receive some relief from their insurance company after their estimated $80,000 hemp crop was destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

🐔 Reading: How the city could legalize residents having backyard chickens. As if many residents were waiting on permission.

