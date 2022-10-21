We’re in for another sunny day with temps reaching the mid-60s.

The bad news: We could be in for a long election night.

The good news: It probably won’t be 2020 long.

There are some changes this year that will speed up the vote counting and reporting.

There will also be fewer mail ballots to tally.

There’s a decent chance the biggest races could be called on election night, Nov. 8, or shortly after — unless the margins are so tight we’ll have to wait for the final votes. Most votes will be reported within just a few hours of polls closing at 8 p.m., and the vast majority should be counted by the next day.

This election might feel like what we’re used to before the 2020 expansion of mail voting, when races were called quickly. However, the rise of mail voting has fundamentally changed how ballots are cast and counted and will undoubtedly affect this election, too.

Beware of the “blue shift”: Democrats are more likely to vote by mail compared to Republicans. When polls close the first numbers reported are mail ballots counted throughout the day and those tend to lean Democratic. The in-person votes will then be counted, likely shifting the lead to Republicans. But the total will shift back toward Democrats as more mail ballots are counted.

Keep reading to learn about the major factors in calling races.

A handful of former Wawa employees shared with The Inquirer their experiences working for the stores and their takes on the Center City closures because of “continued safety and security challenges.”

John Deary, 35, has worked at half a dozen Wawas over 17 years in both the suburbs and the city before quitting last year. He remembers a lot of fights. He acknowledges that working there can be a scary environment but is disappointed with the Center City closures and offered a solution.

“I’m not sure if many stores did this, or still do this, but early in the pandemic, some slower stores kept their doors locked and only filled delivery and mobile orders,” he said. “I also know Wawa has been testing drive-thru and walk-up window options. Maybe Center City stores could rely on order pickups or a delivery window during late-night hours.”

Joe Crescente, 44, worked at a Wawa in New Hope and said the decision to close the two stores is a bad idea because Wawa represents Philadelphia. He sees the chain’s move as a symptom of a larger issue.

“Anything that’s getting pinned on Wawa is not a Wawa problem alone — it’s a citywide problem,” he said.

Keep reading to hear from other past employees and how they feel about safety at Wawa stores.

