And, following an Inquirer investigation into his allegedly racist and abusive behavior, the superintendent of Delaware County's privately-owned jail is stepping down from his job.

How Elizabeth Warren went from conservative Rutgers student to Penn professor to liberal firebrand

Decades before Elizabeth Warren came to call herself a Democrat — let alone a liberal firebrand promising “big, structural change” — she was a young mother who identified as a “political conservative” at Rutgers Law School.

In fact, according to many of her former classmates, it was the 2020 presidential contender’s time at Rutgers in North Jersey and later, University of Pennsylvania, that influenced the politics she now embraces.

Through interviews with more than a dozen of Warren’s classmates, teachers, colleagues, and students, along with a review of yearbooks, Penn archives, and Warren’s legal writing, reporter Jonathan Tamari shows how the schools influenced and offered early glimpses of defining traits Warren now uses to drive a campaign around big and politically risky policy plans.

Delaware County prison chief to retire after Inquirer/Caucus investigation into allegations of racism

Days after The Inquirer and the Caucus released a report detailing allegations of racist and abusive behavior by John A. Reilly Jr., the superintendent of Delaware County’s jail, Reilly told county officials he plans to retire from the post he’s held since 2008.

Some of the allegations against Reilly include calling black corrections officers by the N-word in front of senior staffers, referring to Latino workers as “tacos,” and once saying he hoped a pregnant female employee would have a child with birth defects.

In an interview last week, Reilly denied the assertions.

Feeling suicidal, she turned to her college. But it had just cut campus mental health services.

More than a month after HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College eliminated mental health counseling across its five campuses, there is still confusion about how students can access care. And a Spotlight PA review of the list of resources being given to students found outdated phone numbers and providers with long wait times.

For one student, the lack of resources almost meant the difference between life and death.

“Like the ugly American tourist convinced a foreigner will understand him if only he speaks English louder, Bloomberg somehow thinks his luminescence will cause voters concerned about Biden’s health at age 76 to turn to him at age 77, and that a party base wary of Biden’s past politicking on behalf of big-bank billionaires will somehow fall in love with an actual billionaire.” Columnist Will Bunch on Michael Bloomberg’s potential run for president.

