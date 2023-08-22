Extra embryos | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It's likely to be cloudy throughout the day with a high of 81. Allergy sufferers, beware. September is creeping up, and it's bringing the start of ragweed season. If you begin waking up sneezing and rubbing your eyes more, this might be why.

Our lead story explores the role social media plays in the ecosystem of donated embryo transfers.

Ryann Hendrickson had leftover embryos: fertilized eggs she created with her husband’s sperm through vitro fertilization.

She no longer needed them for her family. Instead of throwing them away, she messaged a popular IVF account on Instagram.

In Philly and around the country, there’s an energetic network of Facebook moderators and Instagram influencers who connect donors and intended parents. Several of the posts are like dating profiles, sharing aspects of their lives like wedding photos, jobs, and hobbies.

Important note: Social media has made it easier for families to avoid rigid religious requirements of some embryo donations groups. Since the 1990s, conservative Christian organizations have dominated the space.

Although donated embryo transfers are a small percentage of all embryo transfers each year, the annual number more than tripled nationwide in the last 15 years.

Continue reading to learn more about what the democratization of genetic material looks like.

Philadelphia’s landlord-tenant office scheduled a string of tenant lockouts to continue on Tuesday.

This ends a monthlong pause of the city’s for-profit eviction system.

A quick recap: Court officials ordered the city’s landlord-tenant officer, Marisa Shuter, to pause evictions in late July after one of her officers shot Kensington resident Latese Bethea in the leg during an attempted lockout. This was the second time in four months that a tenant was shot by one of Shuter’s officers.

The landlord-tenant office announced last week that it introduced new guidelines for lockouts that would “address use-of-force and de-escalation” tactics to stop violence.

Keep reading to learn details of the revamped lockout guidelines.

👀 Watching: Developer Ori Feibush is suing Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke for $2 million in damages over a North Philly apartment building.

💭Imagining: What it’s like to spend a few days at Mount Gretna, the only municipality in Pennsylvania part of the late 19th-century Chautauqua movement dedicated to arts, religion, recreation, and education for adults.

