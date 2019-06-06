A 24-year-old Montgomery County woman will spend the next 21 years behind bars. Emma Semler was sentenced to prison for providing drugs to her friend who overdosed in a KFC bathroom in 2014. Jenny Werstler’s parents do believe that justice was served, but if you ask them — Emma isn’t the only one that deserves to be blamed for their daughter’s death. Meanwhile, Germantown residents are finally getting some answers about the development plans for the shuttered Germantown High School. But not everyone likes what’s in store for the sprawling campus.