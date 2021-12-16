Welcome to a beautiful Thursday, Philly. We’re expecting temps in the 60s – less than a week away from winter.

Today we’re looking at solutions to curb wrongful convictions in Pennsylvania.

We’re also asking why some culinary teachers in Philly schools have to dip into their own pockets to teach students how to cook. And, we break down the pre-Christmas warning from Philly’s top health official about avoiding indoor holiday parties.

Fact: At least 80 people in Philly have been exonerated of violent crimes since 1989 — 23 of them in just the last four years.

And that doesn’t take into account people whose murder convictions were overturned but who agreed to plead guilty to lesser charges to get out — some after as long as 50 years in prison.

Such a systemic issue has advocates calling for systemic reform — starting with preliminary investigations, interrogations, and witness interviews, continuing to discovery and trial procedures, and then to post-conviction review.

Our reporter Samantha Melamed has more in the latest installment of her Losing Conviction series.

No, you read that right. Through an amalgamation of supply chain woes, a food vendor that just left, and a cash-strapped school district, culinary teachers in the Philadelphia School District have been left without the necessary ingredients to teach.

Some teachers have even resorted to using school funds not meant for food supplies — or even reaching into their own pockets for what they need.

“Some of us who are a little bit more eager to teach go into our own pockets, but not everybody can do that,” one culinary teacher says. “I’m about $1,000 in. The kids have to learn something, even if I’m buying five $25 bags of sugar to teach them the difference between liquid and dry measuring.”

Our reporter Kristen A. Graham delivers this story and what it means for students who are looking to make a career out of what they learn in the classroom.

