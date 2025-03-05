Philly’s next-level bar and bat mitzvahs | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Hi, Philly. Be careful out there: Severe storms are possible in the region during the late-day commute.

For some Philly-area Jewish families celebrating their children’s coming of age in the faith, throwing a great party is worth any expense. Our lead story goes inside the world of high-end bar and bat mitzvahs.

And both locally and across the country, educators are sounding the alarm about how possible federal cuts would hurt kids.

Plus, Cherry Hill doesn’t have a downtown — but for the land of strip malls and shopping centers, it’s no problem. Read on for a preview of Inquirer Cherry Hill, the free weekly newsletter launching today.

Some Jewish families in the region, including the wealthy Main Line, are willing to spend tens of thousands of dollars — or in some cases, up to six figures — for bar and bat mitzvahs that rival wedding receptions.

One family, for instance, spent $35,000 on a Philadelphia-themed bat mitzvah celebration, complete with appearances by the Mummers and Gritty. Three years later, they spent $50,000 for another daughter’s candy-themed party at a Cescaphe venue.

Technology, social media, and the pandemic have all contributed to the rise of higher-end parties, event planners and vendors say.

Consumer reporter Erin McCarthy spoke to hosts and celebrants about the expensive trend.

Plus: For those throwing a local b’nai mitzvah, consider planners’ advice on how to save.

Educators, students, and their supporters gathered across the United States Tuesday to draw attention to the impact of potential federal funding cuts on students and other vulnerable groups.

✂️ Their concerns come amid President Donald Trump’s calls to shutter the U.S. Department of Education. In Pennsylvania, the federal government pays the state for special education aid, career and technical education, student loans, and Pell grants.

✂️ “Government funding allows our Widener students to thrive,” said a teacher at Widener Memorial School, Pennsylvania’s only public school for children with disabilities. “It allows for small classes for special education students, modified curriculum, and related services such as speech and language, occupational, and physical therapies.”

✂️ Education reporters Kristen A. Graham and Susan Snyder have more details.

In other White House news: An 80-year-old Newtown Square man spent $50,000 to take out a full-page ad in The New York Times pleading for Trump to resign. The Trump administration plans to terminate the lease for Philly’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission office in One Penn Center. And on Tuesday night, the president stood before Congress to offer an accounting of his turbulent first weeks.

What you should know today

📍 Inquirer Cherry Hill launches today. Below is a peek at what you can expect from the brand-new newsletter. Sign up here to get your free weekly guide to the news, stories, and events shaping life in your community.

When it opened in 1961, the Cherry Hill Mall was the first indoor mall east of the Mississippi, and it drew attention and admiration from shoppers around the region. More than 60 years and several major renovations later, the building “reads like any other American mall nice enough to have a Nordstrom’s,” per Inquirer reporter Jenn Ladd.

Nowadays, Cherry Hill is filled with a dizzying array of great restaurants and shops. Residents are just as likely (maybe more likely?) to spend their weekends in strip malls and shopping centers as they are to visit the Cherry Hill Mall. So Ladd set out to answer a question: If not the mall, what is the town’s center of gravity?

Read more about what Ladd found.

🧠 Trivia time

Nearly a quarter of all the homes built in Philadelphia last year were built in one zip code. Which was it?

A) 19143, especially Cedar Park

B) 19123, especially Northern Liberties

C) 19125, especially Fishtown

D) 19107, especially East Market Street

What we’re...

🥞 Wondering: If South Jersey could be the next great place for maple syrup.

🥨 Anticipating: Hulu’s Deli Boys, a very Philly and very Pakistani comedy series.

🍜 Slurping: At the best ramen and bubble tea spots in Cherry Hill.

🚯 Considering: How to prevent and end illegal dumping in Philadelphia.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Prolific Philly developer

LATENT RABBITS

Photo of the day

🤸🏿‍♀️ One last high-flying thing: Temple University gymnast Kyrstin Johnson went viral for her floor exercise set to a Kendrick Lamar diss track. Here’s the story behind her impressive routine.

Thanks for starting your day with The Inquirer. I hope it’s a good one.

