🍂 We have your fall plans | Morning Newsletter

Happy Friday. We should have beautiful weather today with a high of 75.

I’m ready for changing leaves, hot apple cider, and, of course, Halloween. Fall is by far my favorite season. In honor of the changing season, The Inquirer released its annual Fall Arts Guide.

The collection features dance shows, exhibits, concerts, and so much more. Our main story helps you navigate it all.

— Taylor Allen

If you wanted to go out to see a show every week in town until the holiday season, you could make it happen.

🎤 If you need a good laugh, John Oliver, Jerry Seinfeld, and Deon Cole, among others, have stand-up shows you won’t want to miss.

🎵 Our pop critic Dan DeLuca ranked 30 Philly gigs this season which includes big names like Janelle Monáe, Lil Yachty, and Pink.

🩰 Dance companies are coming back from summer break. Let our dance critic Ellen Dunkel tell you her top picks and explain why Philadelphia Ballet’s Carmen is the most anticipated show on the calendar.

My pick: If you’re interested in fashion history, The Winterthur’s new exhibit “Anne Lowe: An American Courturier” honors the Black designer who made Jacqueline Kennedy’s wedding dress.

There’s so much more to explore, so be sure to see the full guide.

What you should know today

A few weeks ago, The Inquirer introduced you to a group of self-described mostly queer, gutter-pagan South Philadelphia dirtbags who were on a mission to erase $1 million in local medical debt this summer.

Well, the count is in. The final tally exceeded $2 million.

The group raised enough to buy all of Philadelphia’s medical debt that was available. And with some money left over, they were able to buy some debt from Bucks and Delaware Counties.

The breakdown by county:

$1,765,033.84 of debt for 1,935 families in Philadelphia $163,632.70 of debt for 119 families in Delaware County $91,083.70 of debt for 160 families in Bucks County

Read more to understand how they did it.

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

The John Cusack film Money for Nothing was inspired by an Inquirer journalist’s three-part series that centered on an out-of-work longshoreman named Joey Coyle after he found a large sum of money in a bag on a South Philly street after it fell off a truck.

How much money was in the bag?

A) $5 million

B) $4.2 million

C) $3 million

D) $1.2 million

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

👀 Watching: Janelle Stelson, a TV anchor at WGAL in Lancaster, is leaving her job and might run against U.S. Rep. Scott Perry.

🦅 Welcoming: Eagles’ growing fan base in Germany.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: This 12-foot puppet is in Philly this week

MALLET TAIL

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Michael Bloom, who correctly guessed Thursday’s answer: Graff House. Email us if you know the answer.

GIF of the day

Thanks for waking up with The Inquirer. I hope you have an easy work day and a beautiful weekend. Paola will bring you the latest news on Sunday.