It seems like the heat wave won’t be as bad as the city initially expected. Nevertheless, protesters rallied in Philadelphia’s blistering heat to call for higher wages and more workplace protections.

President Donald Trump threatened to send law enforcement to Philadelphia to quell unrest while people on-the-ground and on the Senate floor organize for safety mandates to keep South Jersey’s seasonal farm workers from spreading COVID-19.

Philly’s Black essential workers rally in nationwide ‘Strike for Black Lives’

Philadelphia joined other cities across the country with rallies demanding a living wage, more protections for workers, and an end to racial discrimination in the workplace. Nearly half of Philadelphia’s workforce is low-wage service workers who make a median salary of $25,000 a year.

At the Old City demonstration, workers called on the Senate to pass the HEROES Act, which will provide personal protective equipment, hazard pay, and extended unemployment benefits to workers.

It’s peak season for farm workers in New Jersey, but some remain frustrated with COVID-19 safety guidelines

Farmers can easily opt out of the current New Jersey guidelines to provide testing and personal protective equipment to their employees. Democrats in the state Senate are working to make those lifesaving protocols mandatory.

“If both sides don’t understand the sensitivity of this moment ... our workers will get sick, even fewer will work the crops, and the harvest will be lost,” said the owner of a staffing company that connects seasonal workers with farm employers.

From phenom to Phillies: Who is the real Bryce Harper?

Bryce Harper is embarking on the second season of his team-record $330 million contract with the Phillies. But for a star of his stature now eight seasons into his major league career, he tends to be misunderstood. Or, as teammate J.T. Realmuto put it, he’s “one of the most misunderstood people in baseball.”

That can come with the territory of being on the cover of Sports Illustrated at the age of 16 with labels declaring you “Baseball’s Chosen One” and “the most exciting prodigy since LeBron.”

Phillies beat writer Scott Lauber talked to Harper’s former and current teammates to get a sharper idea of the rightfielder’s fiery personality.

John Lewis
signe wilkinson / Signe Wilkinson
“I will vote no matter what obstacles are placed in front of me. Not just because racism was killing Black people when Lewis was fighting against it. I will vote because even after all Lewis gave, racism is killing Black people today.” Columnist Solomon Jones on how he’ll honor the life of Rep. John Lewis.

Your Daily Dose of | Flowers

Petals Please volunteer Tina Sauk, 69, of West Grove, creates paper flowers as an alternative to real flowers, which had been in short supply because of the pandemic.
TYGER WILLIAMS / Staff Photographer
Petals Please repurposes bouquets from weddings, funerals, and other events and delivers the recycled floral arrangements to lonely seniors. While the coronavirus has put the kibosh on large events, the Chester County nonprofit is instead making paper flower creations.