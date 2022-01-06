Today we’re bringing you everything about yesterday’s tragic and deadly house fire in Fairmount. There’s a rundown of what we do and don’t know so far, stories of the victims, the city grappling with an unthinkable loss — and also how you can help.

Also, on the one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, courts are still working through how to prosecute those accused in the attack.

After one of the deadliest fires in Philly history — and one of the nation’s deadliest in decades — plenty of questions remain. We had reporters, photographers, and videographers at and around the scene on the 800 block of North 23rd Street all day and into the night.

Here’s some of what we do and don’t know.

How many people lived in the home? There were at least 26 people living in the three-story rowhouse owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority.

How many people lost their lives in the fire? At least 12 people were killed, including eight children.

What caused the blaze? Fire officials were still investigating into the night.

How did residents become trapped? Officials said there were no working fire alarms in the house when the blaze broke out. There also wasn’t a fire escape on the upper floors.

Is there a way to help those affected? Yes, there’s already at least one fundraiser set up.

For now, a community mourns.

Stay with us on this one, we’ll be posting live updates all day on Inquirer.com.

What you should know today

It’s been quite the conundrum. In what the Justice Department says is the largest investigation in its history, the focus has turned to how to prosecute and punish the more than 700 people — including more than 60 Pennsylvanians — charged so far.

Trials for accused organizers, like Proud Boys member Zach Rehl, are slated for later this year. Meanwhile, judges are wrestling with how to sentence other participants who played a smaller role in the unprecedented attack.

It’s a moment that still finds many, like our columnist Helen Ubiñas, “doom scrolling,” as she urges us to realize that “we have a country to save.”

Our reporters Jeremy Roebuck and Oona Goodin-Smith look at some of the accused from our region and how their cases have unfolded so far.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

It’s official. Fishtown’s iconic St. Laurentius Church, one of the oldest structures in the city, will come down — by hand — as developers received zoning approval yesterday to construct a planned eight-story complex in its place. Today’s question: Do you know when the church and its indelible spires were built? Find the answer here.

