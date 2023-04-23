🌭 Ranking the food at Citizens Bank Park | Morning Newsletter

The weather will be absolutely gorgeous.

Get in, we’re ranking the best ballpark bites in the ultimate, not the regular, guide to food at Citizens Bank Park.

I’m turning to writer Rosa Cartagena for the best things to do this weekend. Sign up here if you’re not on her list. (She’s a riot.)

Summer’s coming, and I just had the most unforgettable night ever at a hotel rooftop. What’s your favorite transportive oasis? For a chance to be featured in the newsletter, email us back.

Eating your way through Citizens Bank Park to direct you toward the best bites is no easy feat. Leave it to our ballpark sleuths Henry Savage and Earl Hopkins to rise to the challenge.

Not every vendor bats a thousand, but there’s also some genuinely excellent food that you wouldn’t expect to find at the ballpark. Now that the stadium is trying to feed more different kinds of appetites with vegan and gluten-free options alongside the classic franks and ice cream, it’s time to lay out what’s worth it. Here, we rank the ballpark’s grub vendors on a scale from 1 to 5 (from meh to great), a.k.a. the winners and the bench-worthy.

This guide also has the section where you’ll find it all including the crispy, hand-battered chicken tenders that you dunk in a spicy mayo with pickled “everything” seasoning. To the ranking we go!

What you should know today

❓Pop quiz❓

What dish did our very own restaurant critic Craig LaBan not feature in his story on 16 Philly chefs and restaurateurs who are powering Puebladelphia? Stay tuned for a food series I’m incredibly excited about. 😉

A) 🍑 peach salsa

B) 🔥 seafood cooked in a wood-fired oven

C) 🌽 heirloom corn masa

D) 💋 char-kissed al pastor

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

The best reason for you and me to look at our screen Monday through Friday.

ALAN TROLLEY

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Send us your own original anagram to unscramble if you’d like. Email us if you know the answer. Cheers to Dan Tureck who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Awbury Arboretum.

