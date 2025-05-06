🚚 Late-night eats at risk | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Morning, Philly. More random showers are possible through Friday, which means the Philadelphia Cricket Club could see wet grounds at the start of its PGA tournament.

Late-night food trucks in North Philadelphia serve both graveyard shift workers and bar patrons. Operators say an 11 p.m. curfew threatens to destroy their livelihoods.

Advertisement

And Haverford College’s president will testify tomorrow before a congressional committee probing antisemitism on campuses. Read on for the latest.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Food trucks are an after-hours go-to for workers and revelers alike. Yet an operating curfew meant to increase safety and crack down on nuisance businesses have truck owners in North Philadelphia feeling betrayed and concerned about their livelihoods.

🚚 City code already mandated that street vendors operate between 7 a.m. and midnight, though Councilmember Quetcy Lozada said that time limit wasn’t being enforced in her district. Last January, she introduced legislation moving the curfew one hour earlier in parts of Kensington, then expanded it to more areas in August. Enforcement started this spring.

🚚 Members of the Latino Food Truck Association say they’ve operated past midnight for years without incident, and that they offer a valuable service to both community members and late-night workers like SEPTA drivers.

🚚 Now, vendors see two bad options — cut their hours short and lose business, or ignore the curfew and face hefty fines.

Reporters Zoe Greenberg and Michelle Myers explain the tensions caused by the curfew’s enforcement.

Haverford president Wendy Raymond issued an apology to the campus before she faces a congressional hearing this Wednesday: “To Jewish members of our community who felt as if the College was not there for you, I am sorry that my actions and my leadership let you down.”

The school leader will be the latest from the Philadelphia region to go before Congress to address her college’s response to antisemitism. Former University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill testified before the same committee in December 2023 and resigned days later amid a bipartisan backlash.

While some on campus applaud the hearing as an overdue step toward accountability, others are concerned that the college is being used by right-wing lawmakers.

Higher education reporter Susan Snyder details the events that led to Haverford’s moment in the national spotlight.

Further reading: Magill and former Penn board chair Scott L. Bok discussed the upheaval that led to their resignations on Monday during a talk on Bok’s new book.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

Newark mayor and New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Ras Baraka is featured on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour in what way?

A) The singer invites him onstage to pitch his candidacy

B) He is a featured dancer at some tour stops

C) The singer endorses him before starting the show

D) An audio clip of his spoken word poetry is played

Think you know? Check your answer.

What (and who) we’re...

🗞️ Celebrating: Former Daily News columnist Chuck Stone, posthumously honored with a special citation from the Pulitzer Board, plus Penn professor Benjamin Nathans, who won for general nonfiction.

🌻 A fan of: The 93-year-old Moorestown resident on a mission to “sow love.”

🛏️ Watching: These six Center City office buildings that are converting to apartments.

💰 Preparing for: The return of student loan collections.

🏛️ Considering: The hidden history behind a pair of former University of the Arts buildings that helps explain why they’re landmarks.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Bankrupt, again

AIR TIED

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Peter Appelbaum, who solved Monday’s anagram: The Temple News. For its final issue of the semester, the student publication published a special section from California high schoolers affected by recent wildfires. (Shoutout to my fellow Owls who responded to this one!)

Photo of the day

🍎 One last honored thing: What makes a great educator? To these winners of the Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching, it’s about never giving up on a struggling student and making sure everyone feels heard. Meet the 60 winners of this year’s award for outstanding Philadelphia School District teachers.

Have a good day, OK? See you back here tomorrow.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.