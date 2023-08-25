The forever chemicals in our streams | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Happy Friday. Temps should reach a high of 84. It should be mostly cloudy but be prepared for some rain.

Our lead story explores why many of Pennsylvania’s steams contain “forever chemicals.”

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

The U.S. Geological Survey sampled streams across Pennsylvania and found that 76% of them contained at least one compound from the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) family.

What is it? PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” are a group of 12,000 man-made chemicals that have been used to make a range of products like nonstick cookware and stain-resistant furniture.

The problem: High concentrations can lead to adverse health risks for people, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It’s associated with decreased fertility, testicular and kidney cancers, and developmental effects, among other health effects.

Neshaminy Creek in Bucks County and Valley Creek in Chester County have the highest concentrations in the Philly region.

Note: The study did not include sampling of drinking water, only raw, untreated surface water.

Read more to learn where PFAS are coming from.

Anyone living at the Norristown Peco encampment have until Sept. 21 to move out, according to notices placed near the site.

While as many as 15 to 20 people were living there through the summer, most, if not all, encampment residents have moved on.

Advocates for people living homeless praised Peco’s efforts.

The utility posted the notices Aug. 7, 45 days before the planned closure. It also gave financial support to a local nonprofit, Access Services, to help residents find new places to live and to help cover storage and transportation costs for those who can’t move their belongings.

Meanwhile, advocates are not as flattering toward Montgomery County officials.

Continue reading to learn why advocates are calling several county guidelines for dealing with encampments “unconstitutional.”

What you should know today

Hope Punnett didn’t think twice before signing up to participate in a study on people over the age of 95.

The 96-year-old is a celebrated scientist who ran the genetics lab at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children for decades. Her active social life includes a membership in a Northwest Philly group for older adults and she loves growing azaleas and rhododendrons in the garden at her West Mount Airy home.

One of her motivations to participate is simple.

In her own words: “People should be aware that people my age are not old and decrepit or whatever,” she said. “Sometimes, we forget how old we are.”

The American Federation for Aging Research and New York’s Albert Einstein College of Medicine want to recruit 10,000 participants over the age of 95. It’s called the “SuperAgers” Family Study and researchers are calling it the largest study on longevity ever.

Learn how researchers are trying to identify genes that may contribute to longevity.

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

Which flavor was the winner of the Herr’s Flavored by Philly contest this year?

A) Corropolese’s tomato pie

B) John’s Roast Pork sandwich

C) Mike’s Korean BBQ wings

D) None of the above

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

❤️ Swooning over: Leo, the TikTok famous cat who lives inside a South Jersey Home Depot.

🗳️ Reviewing: The first GOP presidential debate of the 2024 election season.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: Annual + 🚲

ABIDE DIRK KNEE

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Joann Polk, who correctly guessed Thursday’s answer: Hari Nef.

Photo of the day

That’s all I have for you this morning. Paola will be back on Sunday to give you the latest news. Enjoy your weekend.