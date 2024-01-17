The kids we lost to gun violence | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It’s Wednesday and it’s sunny — but pretty cold, with a high near 24.

We’ve finally snapped our snow-less streak. Philadelphia and its neighboring counties saw 2.5 to 4 inches Monday into Tuesday, and more snow may come later this week. We’ve got you covered with important tips to brave a Philly winter at home or on the road.

Twenty-three children in Philadelphia died last year from gunfire. Today’s main story focuses on the loss of their short lives, and tells their individual stories.

— Paola Pérez (@pdesiperez, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

🎤 I’m passing the mic over to criminal justice and law enforcement reporter Ellie Rushing.

Amid Philadelphia’s ongoing gun violence crisis, 23 children lost their lives last year in shootings, which are now the No. 1 cause of death for children in America.

To show the losses spanning just one year, we set out to learn about the lives of every child shot and killed in the city in 2023. In months of interviews, we worked to understand what happened to each child.

The result is Forever Young: a poignant picture of the state of Philadelphia’s shooting crisis, and how it most often impacts the city’s most vulnerable young people: all were children of color, shot in areas with higher rates of poverty.

Many had troubles that mirrored one another. But each had a unique story both in life and death — there’s the father who ran alongside the carriage carrying his son’s casket; the 2-year-old unintentionally shot by her cousin; the teen who ran away before killing his friend.

Beneath it all, these were children; children who deserved to grow old and feel safe, but whose lives were stolen by a person with a gun.

— Ellie Rushing

Read about their lives and stories in Forever Young.

What you should know today

What makes a film a Philly film? A philm, if you will.

Besides something tangible and obvious like a movie that was filmed here, there’s also that inexplicable thing that you’d just know if you know this city: the vibe.

Inquirer staffers and film critics across the city contributed to a roundup of uniquely Philadelphian movies to know. Yes, we have “Philadelphia” and “The Sixth Sense.” And of course, there’s “Rocky.” But there is a whole lot more.

Dive into the list of our 50 favorite Philly flicks.

☕ Trying: A new Dominican-owned coffee roaster in Brewerytown.

🎸 Listening to: Our pop critic Dan DeLuca’s latest playlist.

🎬 Imagining: The plot of a rom-com starring Daniel Radcliffe and Philly hometown hero Quinta Brunson.

