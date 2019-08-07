The Comcast Tower’s Four Seasons hotel opens up next week. My colleague Bob Fernandez went inside the luxury hotel, accessible via glass-enclosed elevators and filled with celebrity chefs and florists. Also, incarcerated filmmakers have been working on animated shorts that will be played at Eastern State Penitentiary later this month.

What’s it like inside the Comcast Tower’s Four Seasons hotel?

A visit to the Four Seasons hotel in Comcast Tower begins in a glass-enclosed elevator ride that rockets up the outside of the building, climbing 60 floors, or roughly 1,000 feet, in under a minute. Once guests enter the lobby of what the Four Seasons calls the tallest hotel in America — it’s 12-floors — they’ll find their stay will have a touch of celebrity with chefs Greg Vernick and Jean Georges running restaurants there as well as a florist who has worked with the Kardashians planning arrangements.

We have turned a typical hotel on its head,” said Christian Clerc, president of worldwide hotel operations for Four Seasons. “ ... you could pick up this hotel and and put it anyplace — New York, London, Paris or Bangkok — and it would be the best hotel in town.”

The hotel will open Monday. Room rates top $600 a night.

How incarcerated filmmakers are showing their work on the walls of Eastern State Penitentiary

A group of 20 incarcerated men at SCI Chester are working with a crew hired by Eastern State Penitentiary to develop animated shorts. They’ll be screened starting Aug. 15 on the walls of the historic prison-turned-museum.

Their series aims to confront museum visitors and neighbors with the lived experience of prisoners. These are people who mostly come from nearby communities, but whose voices are largely unheard.

The team’s work began last year, and it hasn’t been easy. Prison regulations make it difficult to collaborate. Regardless, many of the men look forward to telling their stories. “I didn’t know how I was going to get this story out,” a man named Qwasheam said.

800 men accuse Boy Scouts of America of sexual abuse, lawyers say in announcing a lawsuit

The announcement followed two Philadelphia lawyers filing a lawsuit on behalf of a 57-year-old Luzerne County man. The man says he was sexually abused starting around age 12 by a troop leader in the 1970s.

A team of lawyers, including the two from Philly, said Tuesday about 800 men nationwide contacted them with allegations of sexual abuse. The group gave reporters a list of 547 alleged victims. About 40 men were allegedly abused in Pennsylvania as Boy Scouts. About 20 were in New Jersey.

In the spring, Boy Scout officials said they kept a list of thousands of leaders who were suspected of preying on young boys and were kicked out of scouting.

The Beloved Toni Morrison
Signe Wilkinson
“No one should be locked up and traumatized for skipping class. Yet 1 in 3 youth locked up in Pennsylvania are there for status offenses and probation violations, such as truancy or running away — one of the highest rates in the country.” — Mike O’Bryan, the director of Young Adult Initiatives at the Village of Arts and Humanities, writes about the “broken system” that incarcerates Philly’s children.

Artist Pauline Houston-McCall with one of her a sculptures at Wells Fargo's corporate offices in Manhattan's Hudson Yards. The Philly artist was commissioned to create 19 artworks for the building.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
Philly artist Pauline Houston-McCall has been commissioned for Wells Fargo’s corporate offices in New York City. She says that the commission of 19 works is among the highlights of her career.