A visit to the Four Seasons hotel in Comcast Tower begins in a glass-enclosed elevator ride that rockets up the outside of the building, climbing 60 floors, or roughly 1,000 feet, in under a minute. Once guests enter the lobby of what the Four Seasons calls the tallest hotel in America — it’s 12-floors — they’ll find their stay will have a touch of celebrity with chefs Greg Vernick and Jean Georges running restaurants there as well as a florist who has worked with the Kardashians planning arrangements.