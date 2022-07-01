With temperatures expected to reach into the 90s this afternoon, no one would blame you for starting your holiday weekend — whether that’s heading down the Shore or to your local pool — a little early.

First up for our Friday, Craig LaBan’s tour of the Jersey Shore continues with a look at five restaurants north of Ocean City that have impressed him with their ability to preserve their storied legacies and remain true to their pasts while also transitioning into the future under new ownership.

Then, we take a visual look at how much of an impact inflation is going to have on your Fourth of July barbecue, whether that’s your burgers or your pyrotechnics.

If you see this 🔒 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

— Matt Mullin (@matt_mullin, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

America’s birthday is always one of the busiest weekends of the summer down the Shore. But whether you’re heading down for a long holiday weekend or have a more substantial vacation planned later this summer, you likely have a slew of favorite restaurants and dining spots along the coast.

As Craig LaBan reports, legacy restaurants from Ocean City to LBI are undergoing ownership changes. And while the people behind the counter might be different, each of the five places he highlighted is working hard to preserve the legacy of the original owners.

“Old restaurant institutions don’t always age well, especially at the Jersey Shore where real estate is precious and the profit-making season is short,” writes LaBan. “But this summer I came across several new projects where the torch has been passed with care.”

Added local restaurant icon Cookie Till: “We’re honoring the past, but also creating something new.” Read more here.

What you should know today

Fourth of July is going to be a bit more expensive this year. Whether you’re hosting a barbecue or simply looking to buy some fireworks, you’re going to have to dig a bit deeper into your pockets. And it shouldn’t come as a surprise that transportation costs, boosted by sky-high fuel prices, are the biggest culprit when it comes to the holiday inflation.

Fireworks, for example, could cost 25% to 30% more this year than in the past, as the price to import them from China has nearly quadrupled, according to those in the industry.

“It’s astounding,” Phantom Fireworks vice president and general counsel William Weimer said of the “real killer” that transportation costs have become.

But that added cost is also going to be hitting your plates, with hamburger meat up 15% and some chicken up as much as 30%. Read more from Jasen Lo and Katie Krzaczek here.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

A new AppleTV+ show is filming some scenes in Philadelphia this week. It’s called Manhunt and is about the search for ...

a. The guy who cracked the Liberty Bell

b. John Wilkes Booth

c. John du Pont

d. Ben Simmons’ jump shot

Take a guess, and find the answer here.

What we’re …

🤬 Mad about: Someone stole a community fridge in South Philly.

🔔 Planning: A staycation in Philly full of activities.

👟 Shopping for: Elena Delle Donne’s signature shoe from Nike, which she revealed this week.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Four undefeated UFC fighters all train at this same gym in Frankford.

MR MAZE QUAM

Think you know? Send your guess our way at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com. We’ll give a shout-out to a reader at random who answers correctly.

Photo of the day

That’s it for me. My colleague Ashley Hoffman will be back this weekend with the Sunday newsletter. Have a great holiday!