Football is a dangerous sport. But it’s the dangers that await off the field that truly worry Frankford High School’s coach. Bill Sytsma has lost players to gun violence before, so he’s turning the locker room into a home to try to make sure he never loses another one. Philadelphians are concerned about the future of many of the city’s historic buildings. City officials have not yet put together the historical index they planned to, so our readers tossed in suggestions to help them get started. Yesterday, Philadelphia said goodbye to a media icon who changed television in Philly and across the country. We look back at the life and legacy of Lew Klein.