A storied institution’s next chapter | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philly, and welcome back to regular life. Thankfully, the region didn’t see too many travel issues this holiday weekend — unless you happened to be stuck in PHL’s Terminal D.

It’s been a tumultuous year for the Free Library’s popular Author Events program, including a staff walkout. Our top story today goes behind the scenes amid resignations and rebirth.

And the mother of a 12-year-old girl who died from an asthma attack is blaming the nonprofit landlord of her aging West Philadelphia affordable-housing complex, accusing them of ignoring pleas for repairs.

Read on for these stories and more.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

The Free Library’s Author Events program has for three decades attracted big names to speak in Philadelphia, from rock stars to former presidents. It’s also helped the nonprofit raise millions.

But the literary series has seen major changes and challenges this year, including the sudden departure of its four-person programming team and subsequent cancellation of most summer events. Philly’s book community, donors, and authors were left wondering: Was this the end of Author Events?

A difference in vision: Monique Moore Pryor took over as head of the Free Library Foundation last year with an aim to focus more on neighborhood branches, as well as to untangle the murky relationship between the library and its foundation.

Staffers’ concerns: Long-tenured staffers didn’t feel they were being treated fairly, citing a lack of trust and a “heartbreaking” work culture.

What’s next: More changes are on the way, but Author Events, which Pryor called “among our most important vehicles to reach the community,” is definitely not ending. “It’s important,” she said. “It’s ours. We are moving forward.”

The Inquirer’s Elizabeth Wellington spoke to current and former library leaders about what happened, the glass cliff often faced by Black executives, and plans for the future.

Essie Campbell and all six of her children had asthma. For two years, she urged her landlord to address problems in their West Philadelphia apartment that could worsen their condition, including a ceiling leak, musty carpet, and mold on their walls.

She said her complaints were ignored — until after her 12-year-old daughter, Jah’nae, died in March.

Campbell is now suing the controversial nonprofit landlord of her aging affordable-housing complex and its property manager. The case highlights the limited accountability of Philly landlords when it comes to ensuring their properties are safe and livable.

Reporters Ryan W. Briggs and Samantha Melamed have the story.

🧠 Trivia time

Which of these cabinet picks and others in Trump’s inner circle did not get their start at a Philly-area university?

A) Howard Lutnick

B) Elon Musk

C) Mehmet Oz

D) Pam Bondi

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🎁 Visiting: The region’s 20 best Christmas villages and holiday markets.

🐶 Fostering: Pups in need this holiday season.

🍸 Drinking: Espresso martinis. These Philly bars offer great ones.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Camden County township with an eponymous mall

HERR CHILLY

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Karen Cohen, who solved Sunday’s anagram: Andy Kim. He is the first South Jerseyan headed to the U.S. Senate since World War II. The avid Eagles fan is also the most Philly-adjacent.

Photo of the day

Shout-out to our Birds, who are also flying high — on their way to the Super Bowl, perhaps?

Your “only in Philly” story

Think back to the night that changed your life that could only happen in Philly, a true example of the Philly spirit, the time you finally felt like you belonged in Philly if you're not a lifer, something that made you fall in love with Philly all over again — or proud to be from here if you are.

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Shanina Dionna, who describes finding roots, community, and purpose in the city:

As a military child of two Navy veterans, I lived in five different states by the time I was 7, from Hawaii to Chicago and the East Coast. Along the way, I found creative outlets through painting, movement, fashion, photography, and later metal welding and glassblowing. But it wasn’t until I moved to Pennsylvania in 2004 that I felt I had truly found a place to call home.

Philadelphia quickly became my city of firsts — my “first love city.” It’s where I founded ARTbuds Philly, launched my Expressive Arts Healing practice, earned my first museum acquisition, and completed my first outdoor mural with Mural Arts Philadelphia. It’s where I experienced my first NBA and NFL games, attended my first opera, and celebrated my first Friendsgiving. Philadelphia is also where I earned my bachelor’s degree (Temple University, 2024) and am currently pursuing my master’s in art therapy and counseling (Drexel University).

The city has provided me with a deep sense of purpose and community, especially in mental health and wellness advocacy through the arts. It’s where I found intention behind my creative voice and a community that inspires me to make a lasting impact. No matter where life takes me, I will always be drawn back home to Philadelphia.

And with that, have a great start to your week.

