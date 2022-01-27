Here’s hoping your Thursday is off to a good start. It’s a cold one, with temps again hovering in the 30s.

Today we look at the latest venture from South Jersey power broker George Norcross III, whose reach extends downashore with his purchase of an iconic bakery. Let’s get into it.

The latest business venture from George Norcross III isn’t what we’d expect, with a partner we wouldn’t expect.

But here we are: The Norcross family now owns a majority share of Atlantic City’s Formica Bread, the iconic bakery that’s been a staple of the Shore since 1919. Norcross is adding “Freitag” to the name, in honor of his great-grandfather, who owned a German bakery in Camden in the late 19th century.

Norcross, a South Jersey Democratic power broker, did the deal with Frank Formica, a Republican and former Atlantic County freeholde. Formica says politics were put aside and this is all about the dough.

“We’re all kindred spirits... of flour,” he tells our reporter Amy S. Rosenberg, who summed up the deal with this line: “Politics makes strange … bread fellows.”

