The George Washington High cheer team is headed to nationals in Dallas this January after becoming the first Philly public school to make it. Inquirer readers donated over $30,000 to pay for the trip and the team was honored by City Council as “our city’s national champions.”

Today’s lead story takes an intimate look into the story of Adamaris Lopez, a senior cocaptain who has already proven she’s a leader.

Adamaris Lopez is feeling the pressure as the cocaptain of George Washington High cheer team as they head to nationals. They’re representing something that hasn’t been done before, and they now have the entire city cheering them on.

It’s a familiar situation for her. At only 18, she’s accustomed to people relying on her.

When she was 13, her father spent almost a year in a Philadelphia church taking sanctuary to block his deportation. As the oldest child and most proficient English speaker, she was crucial in her family’s fight. She protested often outside the Philadelphia ICE office, demanding that her father had a right to stay.

When her father was able to return home and start a tree service company, Lopez stepped up to help translate and navigate setting up an LLC, a website, and marketing the business.

Lopez also looks after her younger brothers, regularly checking their homework and driving them to football practice.

Cheerleading offered Lopez joy and refuge. And when her team made it to nationals but needed help to raise the funds, she stepped up again like she always does.

Keep reading to learn more about the remarkable teenager.

The Phillies just might clinch the National League Championship Series and go to their first World Series in 13 years. If that happens, expect people to pour out of their homes and fill the streets with glee.

Also — based on history — the celebrations could be boisterous.

Philadelphia police are prepping.

They’re asking store owners to pull down their lock grates and to remove anything outside (like flower pots and trash cans) ahead of potential celebrations.

They want bars to replace glasses and glass bottles with plastic cups.

Officers are restricted from taking days off for about a week

Find out more about how the city is preparing.

One recommendation: Feel free to relive the joy and antics of fans when the Eagles reached the Super Bowl in 2018.

You can’t out-decorate this Monster House in Marple Township.

John DiMeo, 43, uses high-tech projection and audio equipment to turn the facade of his home into the Ghostbusters headquarters, the UpsideDown from Stranger Things, and Halloween Town from the Nightmare Before Christmas.

It’s no wonder dozens of people gathered across the street on a recent Friday night to watch the 35-minute visual show.

Discover more of the festive attractions at the neighborly Halloween destination.

Listening to: Joyce Wrice’s Tiny Desk concert.

Anticipating: The return of Philly Cider Week.

Testing: How well you know Philly through recognizing these iconic letters across the city.

Hint: South Broad Street

AVAUNT FORESHEET

Think you know? Send your guess our way at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com . We’ll give a shout-out to a reader at random who answers correctly. Today’s shout-out goes to Hannah Yeakey, who correctly guessed Malcolm X as Wednesday’s answer.

