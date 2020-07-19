I am hearing a lot of angst about the plan, from parents, from teachers and from those who follow education closely. Folks are concerned about safety, about childcare, about equity and more. No one disputes that the vast majority of children learn best in a face-to-face setting. Everyone wants to be back in school. But by and large, the educators I’ve spoken to say they would rather go all virtual until the coronavirus calms down. Though many parents, especially essential workers and folks in vulnerable populations, fear what that would mean in terms of further learning loss for kids.