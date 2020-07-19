It’s gonna be a hot one. The Philly area could hit 100 degrees on Monday. 🥵 The record for the date of July 20 was set in 1930 at 99 degrees.
And this week, Philly released its plans for getting kids back to school in person. We chatted with education reporter Kristen Graham to learn more about what parents should know.
- The National Weather Service has posted an excessive heat warning for the entire Philly region, from noon Sunday into Monday evening. If you don’t have air conditioning (or want to save money), that can be a challenge. Here are a few tips for staying cool.
- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a law this week that will create a statewide database of police misconduct. Historically, police unions have opposed laws like this one. Around the country, labor leaders and rank and file members are denouncing police unions and calling for them to be expelled from labor organizations. But in Philly and Pennsylvania, most labor leaders are standing by the police.
- Philly is so far behind on its trash collection that one City Council member called it a looming “public health crisis.”
- Pennsylvania has new rules for dining out to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including at bars. Now, if you want to get a drink, you must also buy a meal. The rule has bar owners wondering: what counts as a meal?
- A looter with a blond wig and a forklift stole $104K during W. Philly unrest. FBI agents found their suspect on Instagram.
- Aiming to stop the virus ‘in its tracks,’ Wolf imposes new restrictions on bars, restaurants, and indoor gatherings, warning that Pa. could see a new surge
- Philly’s coronavirus back-to-school plan: No full reopening, most students in class 2 days, could cost $80M
- Vanguard transfers 1,300 staffers to outsourcing partner Infosys, which will open a Malvern center
- Eagles fans won’t be allowed to attend home games this season, per city officials
- No large events in Philly through February: ‘We’re going to have to live with this virus for a long time’
Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we chat with education reporter Kristen Graham on the Philadelphia School District’s reopening plan.
So, what’s the latest on the school reopening plan?
Philly is planning to re-open with a hybrid model, with most kids in face-to-face classes two days a week (some students with complex special needs will attend four days a week). For the rest of the time, students will be learning remotely, at home. The start of the school year will also likely be moved back two days, to Sept. 2, to give teachers time for more professional development to figure out how to manage a year that promises to be unlike any other. And of course, this is the plan as we understand it right now — it could change depending on COVID-19 conditions.
What are you hearing in terms of reactions? Do educators think this will be more or less helpful than virtual learning?
I am hearing a lot of angst about the plan, from parents, from teachers and from those who follow education closely. Folks are concerned about safety, about childcare, about equity and more. No one disputes that the vast majority of children learn best in a face-to-face setting. Everyone wants to be back in school. But by and large, the educators I’ve spoken to say they would rather go all virtual until the coronavirus calms down. Though many parents, especially essential workers and folks in vulnerable populations, fear what that would mean in terms of further learning loss for kids.
What are you hearing about safety concerns? Can parents opt their kids out of in-person learning?
Safety concerns are at the top of everyone’s mind, for sure. Philadelphia parents do have the option to select a 100% virtual school experience for their children. And yes, the district will be lending Chromebooks again.
What is one thing parents need to know right now?
The one thing parents need to know: this is all fluid. The mayor, the superintendent, and the commissioner of health have made clear that the rapidly changing public health situation could mean schools go all-virtual again. Some buildings could shut to contain outbreaks. We have guidance right now, and it could be different guidance next week or next month.
Why did you become a journalist? What is something you wish more people better understood about your job?
I became a journalist because I can’t imagine a more fun or impactful way to make a living. I get to ask hard questions and help explain the world to people, and that never stops being interesting. And as a graduate of the Philadelphia School District myself (Fox Chase Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Middle, Northeast High), I think I have the best beat at the paper, hands down. Education is the engine that fuels everything else and yes, more than a decade into covering Philly schools, I am still genuinely this excited about what I do.
The things that I wish people understood better about my job are: a) I’m a parent, too, and as I write about coronavirus back-to-school plans/distance learning, I am keenly aware of the challenges folks on all sides are facing — this is my wheelhouse in more ways than one. And b) real talk, if I’m interviewing you these days, I apologize for the 7- and 4-year-old who may be shouting in the background. My co-workers can be noisy!
She Rock She Rock started in 2007 because Jenny Case was trying to put together an all-female band and wasn’t having much luck. Now, 14 years later, the camp serves girls, trans, and nonbinary youth, ages 9 to 18. And this summer the camp has gone all virtual, with sessions focused on rock history, writing songs, learning studio technology, examining social justice and more.