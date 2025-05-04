The ‘ghosts’ of Philly rowhouses | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly.

Advertisement

Broad Street Run racers may stay dry, but resident weather expert Tony Wood reports we may be in for a wet, stormy period. And as it turns out, the city just set a gusty wind record.

When a building is demolished, it leaves behind traces of its existence on adjacent walls. Our main story highlights the authors preserving stories of the people and places that existed in what are now empty spaces across the city.

Plus, for the first time in nearly half a century, Philadelphia will not have a cardinal casting a vote to decide the future bishop of Rome. We explain why.

— Paola Pérez (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

The “ghosts” are hard to miss. Whether it’s the trace of a stairway or tilework, the remnants of demolished rowhouses scale the walls of adjacent homes that still stand.

🏚️ In the book “Building Ghosts,” Molly Lester and Michael Bixler feature pictures of demolition sites with vignettes about some of the people who once lived there.

🏚️ “They’re slices of life,” said Lester, associate director of the Urban Heritage Project at the University of Pennsylvania‘s Weitzman School of Design. “These places aren‘t there any more, but they aren‘t blank slates.”

🏚️ As artifacts in the city’s older neighborhoods, these building ghosts attest to “centuries of human life in Philadelphia,” Lester said.

Real estate reporter Kevin Riordan spoke with the authors ahead of their May 12 appearance at the Philadelphia City Institute.

Now that Pope Francis has been laid to rest, a custom that dates back to the 13th century will proceed in order to decide Francis’ successor.

On Wednesday, the Catholic Church‘s cardinals will meet in Vatican City for the papal conclave, a tradition in which votes are cast for the next pontiff.

But due to age limits, not all 252 existing members of the church‘s College of Cardinals can vote. This includes Cardinal Justin Francis Rigali, the former archbishop of Philadelphia.

Learn more about eligibility for cardinal electors, and how Philly cardinals have participated in past papal conclaves with reporter Nick Vadala.

What you should know today

❓Pop quiz

Thanks to its Super Bowl bet with Kansas City’s Nelson-Atkins Museum, the Philadelphia Art Museum is set to unveil a 19th-century French oil painting by which artist?

A) Claude Monet

B) Édouard Manet

C) Pierre-Auguste Renoir

D) Gustave Moreau

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: The iconic Strathmere tavern on the bay

SITE WITS

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Sibelan Forrester who correctly guessed Saturday’s answer: Bryn Mawr College. The school’s first Black graduate had to walk a mile to get to class. A new monument honors her journey.

🏘️ In the heart of Center City, “The Women of Delancey Street” manage to make their block feel like a friendly small town. They just celebrated 25 years of community and sisterhood. Read about their longtime tradition in Jenice Armstrong’s latest column.

🎶 Today’s track goes like this: “Let me in here, I know I’ve been here / Let me into your heart.”

👋🏽 Thanks for stopping by. Enjoy your Sunday.