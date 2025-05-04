The ‘ghosts’ of Philly rowhouses | Morning Newsletter
And no pope vote for Philly
Good morning, Philly.
Broad Street Run racers may stay dry, but resident weather expert Tony Wood reports we may be in for a wet, stormy period. And as it turns out, the city just set a gusty wind record.
When a building is demolished, it leaves behind traces of its existence on adjacent walls. Our main story highlights the authors preserving stories of the people and places that existed in what are now empty spaces across the city.
Plus, for the first time in nearly half a century, Philadelphia will not have a cardinal casting a vote to decide the future bishop of Rome. We explain why.
— Paola Pérez
The “ghosts” are hard to miss. Whether it’s the trace of a stairway or tilework, the remnants of demolished rowhouses scale the walls of adjacent homes that still stand.
🏚️ In the book “Building Ghosts,” Molly Lester and Michael Bixler feature pictures of demolition sites with vignettes about some of the people who once lived there.
🏚️ “They’re slices of life,” said Lester, associate director of the Urban Heritage Project at the University of Pennsylvania‘s Weitzman School of Design. “These places aren‘t there any more, but they aren‘t blank slates.”
🏚️ As artifacts in the city’s older neighborhoods, these building ghosts attest to “centuries of human life in Philadelphia,” Lester said.
Real estate reporter Kevin Riordan spoke with the authors ahead of their May 12 appearance at the Philadelphia City Institute.
Now that Pope Francis has been laid to rest, a custom that dates back to the 13th century will proceed in order to decide Francis’ successor.
On Wednesday, the Catholic Church‘s cardinals will meet in Vatican City for the papal conclave, a tradition in which votes are cast for the next pontiff.
But due to age limits, not all 252 existing members of the church‘s College of Cardinals can vote. This includes Cardinal Justin Francis Rigali, the former archbishop of Philadelphia.
Learn more about eligibility for cardinal electors, and how Philly cardinals have participated in past papal conclaves with reporter Nick Vadala.
What you should know today
Philadelphia’s Broad Street Run 2025 will shut down roads along the race route early Sunday. Whether you’re running, cheering, or just trying to get around, here’s everything you need to know.
Nine people were arrested early Saturday morning on the campus of Swarthmore College as police disbanded a recently formed pro-Palestinian encampment.
Community College of Philadelphia held its commencement Saturday amid swirling controversy over school leadership.
Emergency room doctors from three area health systems collected data on patients who had experienced extreme withdrawal symptoms that did not respond to treatment for opioid and xylazine withdrawal. Their findings were released Thursday.
WHYY, Philly’s NPR and PBS affiliate, is sounding the alarm on the uncertain future of federal funding for public media as Republicans push to defund such outlets.
Prime Healthcare Foundation is turning Suburban Community Hospital in East Norriton into a behavioral health facility with 15 beds for adults 55 and older, the California organization announced Friday.
As founders of the Philadelphia-based Ponzi scheme Par Funding head to prison, swindled investors are expected to recover 80 cents on every dollar they lost after further settlements in the case.
Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, who represents Kensington, on Thursday unloaded on critics of her tough-on-crime approach during an impassioned speech.
LaVonda C. Daniels, a longtime educator who served students across the greater Philadelphia area, died Sunday, April 27. The cause of death was not disclosed.
❓Pop quiz
Thanks to its Super Bowl bet with Kansas City’s Nelson-Atkins Museum, the Philadelphia Art Museum is set to unveil a 19th-century French oil painting by which artist?
A) Claude Monet
B) Édouard Manet
C) Pierre-Auguste Renoir
D) Gustave Moreau
Think you know? Check your answer.
🧩 Unscramble the anagram
Hint: The iconic Strathmere tavern on the bay
SITE WITS
Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.
Cheers to Sibelan Forrester who correctly guessed Saturday’s answer: Bryn Mawr College. The school’s first Black graduate had to walk a mile to get to class. A new monument honors her journey.
🏘️ In the heart of Center City, “The Women of Delancey Street” manage to make their block feel like a friendly small town. They just celebrated 25 years of community and sisterhood. Read about their longtime tradition in Jenice Armstrong’s latest column.
🎶 Today’s track goes like this: “Let me in here, I know I’ve been here / Let me into your heart.”
👋🏽 Thanks for stopping by. Enjoy your Sunday.