Detectives are investigating the alleged fury of the furry orange mascot who has become Philly’s beloved Gritty. Yes, this is real, you’re not still dreaming.

Elsewhere in the news, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney became basically anonymous as he campaigned for Elizabeth Warren in New Hampshire. Also, after 21 years of incarceration, a man’s journey to find his way following exoneration showcases the difficulty of readjusting to life on the outside. And the future of the now-shuttered oil refinery in South Philly might be getting clearer.

He dreamed of getting out of prison for 21 years. The reality of getting out was nothing like he expected.

In May 2019, Terrance Lewis calculated that he’d been in prison for 21 years, five months, five days, 11 hours. That was more than half the 41-year-old’s life. That month, a Philadelphia judge unexpectedly overturned his conviction for a 1996 murder and ordered him released. Suddenly, Lewis was free.

Now, eight months later, the whirlwind hasn’t stopped. There has been joy, anxiety, obligations, and more. Lewis is one of 2,500 people exonerated nationwide since 1989, and his journey exemplifies the struggle to reclaim what was taken from them. Pennsylvania is one of 33 states that do not provide any compensation for people who have been wrongly incarcerated.

Mayor Kenney took a trip to campaign in New Hampshire. My colleagues went with him.

“It’s nice to get out of your city sometimes. Everyone’s always at you for something, complaining about something,” Philly’s mayor told a group of seniors in Laconia, N.H. He was there campaigning for Elizabeth Warren, the senator from Massachusetts seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.

Being a political surrogate can be an exercise in humility, my colleague Julia Terruso wrote about the trip. Kenney never spoke to a group larger than 12 people. Nearly all of his calls to fellow Democratic mayors in the state went unanswered. While it’s unclear whether he made an impact on voters’ decisions, at least one person liked what she saw in him. “I liked him. I did,” the owner of an environmentally friendly boutique said of Kenney. “He seemed, like, honest behind his eyes.”

Did Gritty punch a 13-year-old boy?

The way Chris Greenwell tells the story, his son gave the Flyers mascot a playful pat on the head during a photo session at an event exclusive to Flyers season-ticket holders. Then, as the 13-year-old walked away, Greenwell says, the mascot the Flyers describe as having “bully” tendencies “took a running start,” and “punched my son as hard as he could.”

Greenwell and the Flyers’ parent company couldn’t come to an agreement after the franchise’s investigation found nothing to support Greenwell’s claim. Now, Greenwell is getting the police involved. A police spokesperson described the case as an alleged “physical assault" involving a “13 year old white male and Flyers mascot Gritty.” The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Taxpayer money for religious schools
Signe Wilkinson
“Like laws that require gun owners to store their firearms safely, reporting of lost and stolen firearms to prevent straw purchases would save lives without infringing on anyone’s Second Amendment rights.” — the Inquirer Editorial Board about safely stored guns and reporting of lost and stolen firearms.

