Being a political surrogate can be an exercise in humility, my colleague Julia Terruso wrote about the trip. Kenney never spoke to a group larger than 12 people. Nearly all of his calls to fellow Democratic mayors in the state went unanswered. While it’s unclear whether he made an impact on voters’ decisions, at least one person liked what she saw in him. “I liked him. I did,” the owner of an environmentally friendly boutique said of Kenney. “He seemed, like, honest behind his eyes.”