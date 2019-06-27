After turbulent recent histories, two Philadelphia institutions yesterday announced they will shutter. Both Hahnemann University Hospital and the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery are to close. At the hospital, 2,500 jobs are set to be eliminated, while over 1,000 workers at the refinery will be immediately impacted. Plus, we catch up on what happened during last night’s first Democratic presidential debate.
— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
Hahnemann University Hospital will close in early September and begin winding down its services immediately, officials said yesterday.
If no savior emerges and the closure is not blocked, it will eliminate 2,500 jobs, force other city hospitals to take on more patients, and scatter hundreds of medical students and residents that train there.
Hahnemann and St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children (which officials said was not closing) were purchased in September 2017 for $170 million by American Academic.
Philadelphia Energy Solutions plans to shut down its oil refinery in South Philly. Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement that the refinery will close within the next month. With news of the closure, wholesale gasoline prices surged. The refinery is the largest on the East Coast.
More than 1,000 workers will be immediately impacted by the decision, which comes after previous financial challenges.
The future of the 1,400 acres of waterfront property on which the refinery sits is up in the air. While PES officials have said they want to sell the complex for continued use as a petrochemical plant, there are some considering alternate futures. Could one of those futures be a renewable energy facility?
When Andrea Lamour-Harrington was growing up, she feared that she’d never have children. But, she has discovered that being a trans woman is not a barrier to starting a family. Now, she counts 87 children.
“I don’t claim to be everybody’s biological mother, but what I do claim is, I’m that spiritual mother that will give you a hug when you need it," she said. “I’m that mother that will feed you when you’re hungry. I’m that mother that will clothe you when you don’t have clothes on your back, which is what we usually get from Mom and Dad at home. It is where you can get the love of Mom.”
Lamour-Harrington and her fiancé, Doug, have opened up their home for trans and LGBTQ folks for the past two decades.
- Ten presidential candidates faced off last night during the first of two Democratic debates, taking on everything from the economy to immigration. Whether you were at the Philly for Warren watch party, following along with our live coverage, or plain asleep, we take a look at who stood out and who didn’t. Want more? Brush up on what to watch for tonight.
- Philadelphia officials — including Police Commissioner Richard Ross and District Attorney Larry Krasner — gathered at City Hall to discuss obstacles to and strategies for stemming the city’s gun violence.
- Here’s why you might find yourself waiting in line at Philly’s public pools this summer.
- For the past 32 years, SEPTA has paid Amtrak a dollar a year to use land along the East Coast’s busiest railroad tracks. Now, Amtrak wants to raise the rent to $1.5 million.
- New Jersey might have just become the first state in the nation to allow paramedics to dispense the addiction-treatment drug buprenorphine to overdose victims, as opposed to using the overdose-reversal drug nalaxone.
- The head of a chain of Cherry Hill-based rehab centers pleaded guilty yesterday to accepting kickbacks for funneling drug-addicted patients to a South Florida patient mill, which charged insurance plans for bogus treatments.
- For children, it may be their first taste of adrenaline, spinning on a ride at Ocean City’s Wonderland Pier. But for their parents, rides with menacing names like “Balloon Race” and “Frog Jump Around” can be downright horrifying.
- A 45-foot-long dinosaur, complete with a set of razor-sharp teeth, crossed the Ben Franklin Bridge into Philadelphia yesterday. Luckily, it was safely chained to a flatbed truck.
- You’re not going to be able to watch the hit sitcom The Office on Netflix in the future. Thank Comcast.
- Hoa Binh Plaza (also known as Peace Plaza) is a landmark for South Philly’s Asian American community. It was sold to a local development company, which has plans to demolish it and build 44 new homes in its place, but that won’t happen without a fight.
- Sexual health is talked about more than ever. Why is women’s pleasure still taboo?
- A Philly charter school wants to buy its building from the school district to make needed repairs. But some are worried about the implications of turning over a neighborhood school building.
“Yet, too many in positions of power believe others are poor because they choose to be, that they are unworthy of help or a policy shift that might lift them up. They fail to realize that every decision we make as their government — whether it’s during budget negotiations or with individual bills — has a direct and lasting impact on poverty and economic security.” — State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and State Sen. Vincent Hughes write about two new bills introduced in Pennsylvania to change how the government addresses poverty.
- A potential consequence of making college “free" is that more colleges will begin to close, writes Duquesne University associate professor of economics Antony Davies and James R. Harrigan, who teaches in the department of Political Economy and Moral Science at the University of Arizona.
- “The problem of having things like $2 tacos isn’t the hit to your profit margins, it’s attracting the dreaded 21- to 25-year-old professional male. Aside from the Department of Health, these are the worst people to be in the building,” Joe Gunn, co-owner of Jose Pistola’s and Sancho Pistola’s, writes in a pro/con debate of Center City Sips.
- Queer Eye food and wine expert Antoni Porowski is filming the fifth season of the show in Philly. He shared his favorite cheesesteak and coffee spots with Food & Wine.
- WHYY reports that Philly’s new affordable housing policy might be working.
- Ever wonder why you ask for a Kleenex, a specific brand of tissue, rather than asking for the item by its generic name? The New York Times explores how brands can reach that pinnacle.
Walking into her first college class, a fellow student asked Soleil Hawley, “Have you ever been told you’re really short?” Hawley’s response: “I’m 11.” Now 18, the East Falls teen will receive her bachelor’s in fine arts from Penn in December.