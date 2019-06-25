Skipping the salutations this morning, Philly. It’s too hot for that. Stay cool out there. Today, we have a profile of Helen Gym, the uber-popular city councilperson who has enjoyed an unprecedented rise as a leading progressive figure in Philadelphia. The Phillies finally won last night, ending their losing streak at seven games. And, 10 Philadelphia police recruits resigned after admitting to cheating on an open-book test.