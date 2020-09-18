The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued several rulings yesterday that could make it easier for people to vote by mail, and could allow for thousands more ballots to be counted. In Philadelphia, City Council approved two police reform measures, including a ban on choke holds.

And the Emmys are on this weekend, and a Bucks County director hopes to be accepting an award from his home.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court extends deadline for returning mail ballots

A voter prepares to drop off their ballot into a ballot drop box at the south portal of City Hall on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Less than seven weeks from Election Day in November, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued several rulings that could make it easier to vote by mail — including extending the deadline for returning mail ballots. Now, ballots will be counted if they are received on the Friday after Election Day. Also, the court ruled voters can return ballots to drop-off boxes, too. These changes will likely allow tens of thousands more mail ballots to be counted.

Extending the deadline for the return of mail ballots has the potential to create a historic cliffhanger for the election as the nation waits for Pennsylvania’s results days after Election Day.

Philly City Council approves police reform measures

City Council approved two police reform measures yesterday. One would ban choke holds or kneeling on a person’s neck and the other would require public hearings on police union contract proposals. Both bills were introduced in June during protests against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration has voiced support for the bill requiring public hearings on contract proposals. City officials have often cited the contract process with the police union as a roadblock to substantial change.

The pandemic’s effect on the Philly area — in one timeline

It’s been about six months since the coronavirus pandemic fully hit the Philly area. For most of this year, we’ve been riding a roller coaster no one wanted to get on. The isolation and uncertainty have led to even time itself seeming to warp.

Now, you can see our timeline of the pandemic’s effect on Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Looking back can maybe offer some clues about what we’ve learned and how to respond as we go forward.

Rob Tornoe's cartoon for Friday, September 18, 2020.

“I don’t celebrate everything out of a need to always have something good happening; I celebrate everything because sometimes good things are happening, and it’s worth taking a moment to feel it.” — writes Caitlin Brown, a mother and communications director at Community Legal Services of Philadelphia, on why she aggressively celebrates everything during this time of unrelenting doom.

Jasmine Mays holds a COVID good package at Villanova University, Monday, September 14, 2020.

Jasmine Mays, a senior at Villanova University, was concerned about students' safety on campus during the pandemic. So, she created what she calls a “preservation pantry” to help. It’s a free resource of cleaning and other health preservation and feel-better products for any student who needs them. “I love helping people,” she said. “I always want to do stuff to help people.”