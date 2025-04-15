Health services in limbo | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly.

Another day of the Trump administration, another story on the impact of federal funding cuts. Today’s report details how in the Philadelphia region, chaos over health grant cuts led to the closure of an addiction care center and threatens vaccine clinics.

Advertisement

And we have more details about the man accused of setting fire to the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion this weekend.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

A Manayunk drop-in center for people struggling with addiction closed recently after its operator learned $1.5 million in federal grant funding was targeted for cuts.

At risk: It’s one of several local cases in which the Trump administration’s attempt to cut more than $11 billion in public health grants has created uncertainty for care providers and researchers. About half a billion dollars previously granted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are at stake in Pennsylvania.

In limbo: As of Monday, Pennsylvania health officials said the HHS money slated for termination was still flowing to the state thanks to a court-ordered pause in the cuts. But nonprofits and county health departments remain unsure about whether they’ll receive their promised grants, and are making tough decisions to end programs or lay off staff in the meantime.

Notable quote: “A community organization like us is often the last provider of choice,” the head of the Manayunk center’s parent org said. “We’re the last stop on the road. Where do you send people when that gets cut?”

Reporters Aubrey Whelan, Katie Bernard, and Gillian McGoldrick have the story.

Plus: The impact can be felt in New Jersey, too, as Gloucester and Camden Counties reel from nearly $3.7 million in cuts to their health departments. See The Inquirer’s running list of terminated HHS grants in the region.

New details have emerged about the Harrisburg man who is accused of setting fire to the governor’s mansion early Sunday morning while Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were inside.

Here’s some of what we know — and don’t — so far:

Cody Balmer, 38, has a history of arrests and making violent posts on social media. Balmer turned himself in Sunday afternoon, telling police he hated Shapiro and would have beaten the governor if he had seen him. Balmer has been charged with attempted homicide. It’s not yet clear how state police, who maintain a 24/7 detail on Shapiro and additional security at the residence, allowed the suspect to enter the property.

Read on for more about how the incident unfolded, and how President Donald Trump responded.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

With what Port-O-Call execs are calling an “an alternative to pricey Shore home rentals,” the pink Ocean City hotel aims to attract guests by offering what this summer?

A) Beach camping

B) Free seafood dinners

C) Work-for-rent deals

D) 30-day rentals

Think you know? Check your answer.

What (and where) we’re...

🏀 Swiping to decide: Which Sixers from this awful season should stay or go.

📺 Watching: Philly’s own Quinta Brunson on SNL May 3.

🍽️ Eager to try: The new Honeysuckle, which may be the city’s most ambitious restaurant yet this year.

🪑 Shopping: At the Bella Vista shop responsible for some of the iconic Severance furniture.

❤️ Honoring: Black Maternal Health Week through April 17.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Vietnamese cafe and 2025 James Beard Award semifinalist

ASCOT REPHRASE

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Katherine Rochmat, who solved Monday’s anagram: Subaru Park. The Union’s home field and Lincoln Financial Field have both hosted the U.S. women’s soccer team in the past. Former team manager Jill Ellis hopes the 2031 Women’s World Cup comes to Philadelphia, too.

Photo of the day

🪞 One last traveling thing: Philly’s Portal art installation moved to City Hall Monday morning following a procession along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The video screen was active during the trip, displaying live feeds, including from the Rocky steps.

Enjoy the rest of your Tuesday. Thanks for starting it with The Inquirer.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.