🥾 Take a hike | Morning Newsletter

With this week’s spate of warm weather — including today’s sun and high temps near 78 — it’s also a great time to plan outdoor adventures. Find your perfect hiking trail near Philly with our quiz.

And at the start of his second presidency, Donald Trump’s policies have caused “chaos” for some and uncertainty for many. Read on for a breakdown of how Trump’s first 100 days unfolded in Pennsylvania.

The southeast region of Pennsylvania — a state named for its woodsy amenities — is flush with good hiking spots across hundreds of miles of trails.

🥾 Need a low-effort, paved path? Head out from Center City to the Schuylkill River Trail (just watch out for weaving skateboarders on the Schuylkill Banks boardwalk).

🌲 Getting there via public transportation? There’s a trail for that — say, Bartram’s Mile Trail in Southwest Philadelphia or Hartwell Run at Wissahickon Valley Park.

🪨 Looking for something rigorous and want to bring your (leashed) dog? The Mount Tammany Red Dot Trail at the Delaware Water Gap might be a good fit, if you have time for the drive.

Take the quiz to find your perfect Philly hike.

The impact of President Trump’s federal policy overhaul has been felt across the Keystone State in major and myriad ways.

Federal workers find themselves needing to restart their careers after sudden job eliminations. Immigrants, especially those who are undocumented, struggle to find a sense of security amid a looming threat of deportation. Small business owners from farmers to skincare purveyors contend with the confusion of global tariffs and lost funding. And schools and parents navigate a crackdown on transgender rights and programs aimed at uplifting marginalized communities.

Politics reporter Julia Terruso explains how Trump’s first 100 days impacted Pennsylvania.

Further reading: See four charts that explain that impact, from rising unemployment claims for federal workers to fewer foreign visitors seen at PHL.

In other federal policy news: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is joining a coalition of state attorneys general to sue the Trump administration over its cuts to the federal community service program AmeriCorps. Comcast and Aramark have removed content from their websites related to diversity initiatives amid the White House’s crackdown on DEI. Plus, here’s what to know about the executive order on sanctuary cities that could target Philadelphia.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

Rejoice, lovers of old-school kitsch: Chef Joey Baldino will revive the recently shuttered legendary Bomb Bomb BBQ Grill & Italian Restaurant. Which other South Philly restaurant does he own?

A) Villa di Roma

B) Palizzi Social Club

C) Mawn

D) Angelo’s Pizzeria

Think you know? Check your answer.

What (and who, and where) we’re...

🏈 Noting: Malcolm Jenkins’ response to Jalen Hurts skipping the Eagles’ White House visit.

🎤 Congratulating: Schoolly D and the other Philly Music Walk of Fame inductees — as well as Bob Geldof, to be honored for his work organizing Live Aid and Live 8 in Philly.

🛍️ Shopping: Big Lots, now that the chain is reopening 13 stores in Pennsylvania.

⚾ Learning: How to play Sluggball, a.k.a. baseball’s version of Topgolf, ahead of its May debut.

💸 Considering: How security deposits fit into the case for reforming Philadelphia’s rental laws.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: The Pennsylvania school created by the merger of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities

CALM HOMETOWN

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Kalen Flynn, who solved Tuesday’s anagram: Mural Arts. A new tool will help the nonprofit protect and preserve Philly’s murals from demolition or development: a preservation easement.

Photo of the day

🤧 One last sneeze-inducing thing: With spring blooms comes peak pollen season in Philly. Resident weather expert Tony Wood explains what’s behind the “green snow” blanketing your car and tickling your sinuses.

