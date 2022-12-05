Welcome back. Expect sunny skies and a high of 48.

Our lead story follows the intense conflict in Pennridge School District over cutting social studies requirements.

And then, we’ll share a hacker’s plan to bring pay phones back to Philly.

If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

It started with a proposal to add a personal finance requirement in the Pennridge School District.

But it has since spiraled into an intense battle over whether high school students should be required to take four or three years of social studies.

The intense opposition: More than 900 people signed an online petition against cutting social studies graduation requirements.

Other board members, teachers, and district administrators worry about a curriculum that will need to be revamped and the potential loss of important content for students.

Pennsylvania requires instruction in world history but an earlier version of the proposal to scale back social studies credits would have made world history an elective.

Notable quotes: Ron Wurz, a school board member who started the petition, called the proposed cut “a stupid idea” that “will result in at least 25% less instruction in history, geography, civics, government and many other important life skills.”

“We have an obligation to set all students up for success on any future path they choose,” said Megan Banis-Clemens, a board member who argues cutting the requirement would allow students to add more advanced math and science classes, or arts, that might help them with college admissions or technical careers.

Pay attention: Board members are expected to vote on it as soon as tonight.

Keep reading to understand the extent of the backlash.

What you should know today

Mark Dank described his project, PhilTel, as part community service, part nostalgia, and part art project.

The crux: He’s working to bring free old-fashioned pay phones to Philadelphia neighborhoods using internet calling.

Necessary context: The rising ownership of cell phones — now 97% of the national population — had led to the disappearance of most pay phones. Dank estimated Philadelphia only has 50 working pay phones, compared to 4,800 in the 1990s.

The first PhilTel phone will be installed at Iffy Books Dec. 17.

Continue reading to understand how Dank is testing the concept.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

Which spirit did Pennsylvanians buy the most over the past year?

A. Fireball Cinnamon Whisky

B. Tito’s Handmade Vodka

C. New Amsterdam Vodka

D. 99 Peaches Liqueur

Find out if you know the answer.

What we’re...

✏️ Remembering: The career of the Inquirer’s Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Tony Auth.

🚌 Viewing: Photos of the SEPTA holiday vehicle competition.

🦅 Providing: A review of every new song from the Eagles Christmas album as they’re released.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Hint: Empty lot at Eighth and Market

ELDEN YOSHI

Think you know? Send your guess our way at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com. We’ll give a shout-out to a reader at random who answers correctly. Today’s shout-out goes to Shawn Lacy, who correctly guessed Uncle Bobbie’s as Sunday’s answer.

Photo of the Day

And that’s your Monday. Thank you for starting you week with The Inquirer.