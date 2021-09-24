Happy Friday, dedicated readers of The Inquirer Morning Newsletter. I’m so happy you’re here. Today, we start off with how nurses have steadily been depleted throughout the pandemic — their colleagues are quitting and the number of patients is quickly surpassing the staff available to treat them. It’s a situation that has nurses worrying about the risk this poses to other hospital staffers and patients.

Nurses and technicians at Temple University Hospital are calling on their administrators to address the staffing shortages that they say are putting both patients and staff at risk.

At a news conference outside Temple’s main hospital in North Philly, staffers detailed working long hours with few breaks, trying to care for too many patients, and worrying that they’re missing important signs of illness along the way.

“When I’m alone, and my patient is falling, it’s my back,” said Mary Adamson, a Temple registered nurse and president of the Temple University Hospital Nurses Association. “When I’m rushing and trying to draw blood and someone else is going through a crisis, I stick myself. It’s not only that our patients don’t do better, but health care givers and professionals are getting hurt.”

The nurses and technicians are also calling on the hospital to offer better incentives for working overtime; currently, nurses are offered an extra $4 an hour on top of time-and-a-half pay for overtime shifts, and technicians are offered no extra incentives, said Carlos Aviles, a pharmacy technician. That’s not enough, he said, when long hours and short staffing are already taking a toll.

“The sign outside the hospital said, ‘Temple heroes work here,’” he said. “My people don’t really feel like heroes. Other hospitals have resources, but they don’t have the patient population needs. And our nurses are run so thin.”

Reporter Aubrey Whelan details more of the problems.

“We need a spray bottle, to spray her like a bad cat,” one of the emergency department workers said as Tolulope Afolabi protested that she was too woozy from pain medication to be hustled out of the hospital. Afolabi had come to Roxborough Memorial Hospital just hours earlier with a body-breaking pain she described as an SUV rolling over her back.

She needed help. So what happened next? Emergency room staff treated her with pain medication and then tried to discharge her before she was even able to walk straight.

It wasn’t the first time something like this happened to Afolabi, so she decided to capture it on an Instagram livestream, so friends would know how to find her if she needed help. She shared that video with The Inquirer.

“What is so hard about you sitting in a chair?” you can hear a nurse saying in the recording. Another laughs when Afolabi struggles to explain her pain.

Afolabi was born with sickle-cell disease, a blood disorder that affects every organ of the body and leads to unpredictable pain crises. And aside from being an excruciatingly painful disease, it’s also a prime example of how racism and inequity in health care have affected people of color in Philly. See, the blood disorder primarily affects Black individuals, and when patients turn to hospitals for help, they are often labeled as “drug seeking” or not taken seriously.

Where the coronavirus pandemic has been a costly reminder of the deep disparities in health care experienced by people of color and the need for widespread change, sickle-cell disease conveys the stigma and just how far our health systems have to go.

Read reporter Sarah Gantz’s full story on Tolulope Afolabi and sickle-cell disease here.

💉 Philly’s Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium is opening a primary care clinic in October — called the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity — aimed at addressing health disparities, much of which were highlighted by the pandemic. The clinic will operate in a 10,000-square-foot space in Deliverance Evangelistic Church in Swampoodle, which has become the consortium’s de facto headquarters for testing and vaccines.

💖 South Jersey Pastor Darlene Trappier, who was formerly homeless, started out in 2012 with a small clothes closet for people in poverty. She grew it into a large anti-poverty enterprise called Beacon of Hope, with a thriving food pantry, emergency motel placement service, rental and mortgage assistance, emergency transportation, summer feeding, and home food delivery service. Here’s her truly remarkable story.

🙅‍♀️ The former property manager of a Kensington apartment complex, who was accused of pocketing thousands of dollars in residents’ rent money, sparking a public eviction battle between the tenants and building owner, has been arrested and charged with theft.

🎤 This plumber sang along with the radio as he fixed a bathroom. His client overheard and gave him a record deal. “I was gobsmacked. It’s something you read about that happens to somebody else — you don’t expect it to happen to you.”

“When there are no nurses, who is going to take care of these patients?” Nurses, already physically and emotionally drained from a year and a half on the front lines of a pandemic, are being asked to care for more patients than is safe for either the patient or the nurse. Nurses share horror stories from hospital staff shortages, in their own words.

Just four weeks into the year, the School District of Philadelphia is seeing “a series of deeply concerning failures at a multitude of levels,” writes teachers’ union president Jerry Jordan.

“From baby showers to Pat’s Steaks, Americans are killing each other over dumb stuff as traditional crime drops. It’s time to rethink the problem,” writes columnist Will Bunch about America’s murder crisis.

Web sleuthing was a tricky true-crime hobby. Then Gabby Petito went missing, and the entire internet was looking for her. Vox explains Petito’s disappearance, and why it was absolutely everywhere.

“Saying ‘Blue lives matter’ doesn’t honor police. It divides all of us.” This piece from a USA Today network journalist made its rounds on social media once again this week, a year after its initial publication. Reporter Jasmine Vaughn-Hall bares her soul in this column in which she shares her perspective as a Black woman, as a child of police officers, as a wife, and as a journalist navigating this time of civil unrest.