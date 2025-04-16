🧹 How Philly’s alleys get clean | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to partly sunny, but breezy and chilly Wednesday, Philly.

Thousands of the city’s narrow alleys are nearly impassable because of trash, tree roots, and illegal gates. Keeping them clean and clear is a big job. Our top story today digs into how it gets done.

And softball players at Northeast High School must cross Cottman Avenue to play home games at a rec center. Thanks to alumni, they could be getting a field of their own.

Philadelphia has around 16,000 alleys. As rowhouse dwellers know well, many are dangerously cluttered with debris due to dumping and plant debris.

🧹 While it’s up to residents to keep these foot-wide passageways clean, they can also request that the city step in and help. Philly’s Future Track program, which hires and trains young adults for public service work, has already cleared 2,000 alleys this year.

🧹 They have their work cut out for them in the face of overgrown mulberry trees, downed electrical equipment, drug paraphernalia, and animals.

🧹 “These alleys have been sitting like this for decades,” Carlton Williams, director of the city’s Office of Clean and Green Initiatives, told The Inquirer. “This didn’t happen overnight.”

Environment reporter Frank Kummer tagged along on cleanups in Kensington and North Philadelphia for this story.

Northeast High’s softball team has never had a field to call its own.

That could change with support from the School District of Philadelphia as well as the Northeast Alumni Association, which has been fundraising to build a softball field and revitalize the baseball field. Together, they would be the first ball-field supersite — one other schools could use, too — in the city’s Public League.

But the construction process has been slow, the price tag keeps climbing, and concerns about gender equity linger.

Sports reporter Isabella DiAmore has the details.

In other sports news: The Eagles Autism Foundation set a fundraising record in 2024 with $8.1 million, and is already on pace to surpass it this year. Here’s where the money goes. Plus, meet the Philly-area finance CEO who played in the Masters.

What you should know today

Photo of the day

Wait ... can Gritty read? Ponder that as you go about your Wednesday. See you tomorrow.

