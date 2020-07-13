You might have been resting this weekend, but hundreds of teachers, students, parents and education supporters were not. They showed up in Philadelphia to march against racism in education. Issues included everything from acceptance into magnet schools to crumbling school buildings, and groups had specific demands for changes in Philadelphia’s school district.
Meanwhile, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is calling for districts to fully reopen for the new school year, even while COVID-19 infection rates are soaring in some states. Philadelphia’s final school reopening plan is expected this week.
Florida reported more than 15,000 new positive coronavirus cases over the weekend while numbers in the Philadelphia region remained mostly steady. The difference leads to the question: How much testing is enough to track the spread? Currently, Pennsylvania is testing at less than half the rate of New Jersey, a former COVID-19 hot spot.
Many factors shape how much diagnostic testing has to be done to accurately track the virus, including population density and the ability to do contact tracing. My colleague Marie McCullough dives into the issues that are affecting testing in the U.S.
During the pandemic, many expectant mothers are looking to give birth at home, rather than at the hospital. While a home birth isn’t nearly as costly as a hospital visit, the price to hire a midwife to help still ranges from $5,500 to $7,000, and most insurance plans don’t cover it.
This leaves many without the ability to pay for a much-needed service, especially for Black women, whose rate of mortality is “three to four times greater in the hospital,” said Asasiya Muhammad, a midwife in Philadelphia.
Tens of millions of Americans are happily getting their hands dirty for a new pastime: gardening. The hobby provides some stress relief during this moment and thousands of people in Philly are expressing interest. The chairman of a locally based Burpee Seeds described the demand for seeds and supplies as “a tsunami.”
Looking to get into the hobby yourself? My colleague Grace Dickinson wrote up some tips on what’s best to plant and grow during the pandemic.
- Philadelphia hotels are slowly seeing more guests. But workers say conditions aren’t safe.
- This is how the coronavirus threatens everything from high-rise buildings and condos to retail and SEPTA in Philadelphia.
- In Allentown, a woman shot a video of a police officer kneeling on a man’s neck during an arrest. The video prompted a large protest Saturday, and George Floyd’s lawyer weighed in.
- A SEPTA officer is under investigation after reports that he beat demonstrators with his baton during the first weekend of protests in Philly.
- DeSean Jackson was fined by the Eagles for his anti-Semitic Instagram post and is to remain with team.
- Facing accusations of racism and calls for resignations, a Philly theater organization canceled its season.
- Lincoln University’s Board of Trustees voted to not renew the contract of president Brenda A. Allen after faculty, alumni, and students campaigned to keep her. Alumni of the university allege that the board violated its own bylaws and failed to be transparent.
- 🧼 A Philly dishwasher manufacturer survived the coronavirus shutdowns by switching to hand sanitizers.
- 🎽 Sixers’ Al Horford said he won’t wear a social justice phrase on his jersey when the NBA season starts back up.
- 🎻 Philadelphia string players are planning two candlelight vigils for violinist Elijah McClain.
- ⚾ The minor leagues aren’t playing this year, so how are the Phillies developing players? Look inside their process.
- ⚖️ Author John Grisham drew inspiration from Jim McCloskey, also known as “The Exonerator.” Now, McCloseky has a book of his own about his work to free people who were wrongfully convicted.
- 🐠🦕 The Adventure Aquarium is about to reopen. Check out a virtual dino day camp and more family fun for the week.
“Four months in, the pandemic can no longer be an excuse to delay scaling up the response to the other public health and racial justice crises that the city is facing. Getting all the details of any program right is critical for success, but when it comes to gun violence, so is urgency. When five people are shot every day, on average, any delay in implementation of lifesaving programs is a tragedy.” — The Inquirer Editorial Board writes on why gun violence must still be a priority for Pennsylvania and Philadelphia.
- What do you know about the Philadelphians killed by guns this year? At least know their names, columnist Helen Ubiñas writes.
- To beat COVID-19, we need to trust public health, writes Drew Harris, a population health and health policy analyst.
With Philadelphia’s city pools closed, spray grounds are providing relief from the heat and boredom of a summer during a pandemic. There are 91 of them in the city and they’re open for splishing and splashing from 3 to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on weekends. You can check a map of locations here.