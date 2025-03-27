How two-time trash pickup is going | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Rise and shine, Philly. It’s a chilly Thursday morning, but the sun should help us warm up to a high near 55.

The city started picking up trash twice a week in Center City and South Philly as part of a pilot program. We talked to residents to see if it has improved their blocks four months in.

And former judge Patrick Dugan wants to be Philadelphia’s next district attorney. Further down, read The Inquirer’s profile on the candidate branded “tough-on-crime.”

When sanitation workers started stopping by twice a week in Bella Vista, Mike Tieff said there were issues at first, but that the pickups are now consistent.

Meanwhile, Christy in Pennsport said she never knows when the second pickups are going to happen. She said some weeks they come late or not at all, and that their eventual arrival doesn’t offer much relief.

Across the city, residents are offering mixed reviews about the initiative, which aims to improve residents’ quality-of-life and make Philadelphia a cleaner city. At best, some say its impact is marginal. At worst, others say the garbage problem has only compounded.

People have complained about the inconsistency of a second collection. There are missed days, which can lead to more spilled trash.

In their own words: “It’s almost messier the day after they come,” said Christy.

The city wants to expand the program into North and West Philly in the fall. Reporter Nate File spotlights different residents’ experiences, and what officials are saying about the program.

🎤 I’m passing the mic to City Hall reporter Anna Orso and criminal justice reporter Ellie Rushing for this article, the first in a two-part series profiling candidates for Philadelphia district attorney.

Patrick Dugan was an out-of-shape 43-year-old who’d recently had surgery to remove a cancerous growth on his leg. He wasn’t exactly the ideal candidate to ship off to Iraq in 2003 in the aftermath of 9/11.

But Dugan, a paratrooper who had left the Army 15 years earlier and was working as a lawyer for Philadelphia City Council, watched from his couch as other infantrymen deployed to the Middle East. He felt like he’d abandoned his people.

So he said he sweet-talked a military doctor to pass his physical exam, and reenlisted.

It was one of many times in Dugan’s life that he was perhaps not the most obvious candidate for a job, but he jumped into the fray anyway.

Today, he’s a former judge who’s never been a prosecutor running to be Philadelphia district attorney. He’s the lone challenger taking on two-term incumbent Larry Krasner, a face of the national progressive prosecutor movement and a criminal justice reformer who’s enjoyed years of publicity. — Anna Orso and Ellie Rushing

Keep reading to jump into Dugan’s history.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

Which of the following Philly-area towns did not land among the best places to live in America in a new national ranking?

A) Penn Wynne

B) Chesterbrook

C) Ardmore

D) Havertown

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

👀 Reading: Excerpts of the Signal chat where senior national security officials discussed airstrikes.

🏃 Prepping for: Philadelphia’s popular springtime half marathon this Sunday.

🍾 Popping: Bottles at the best BYOBs on the Main Line.

🤧 Learning: Why pollen is so hard to predict and track, especially now that pollen season is underway.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: The Phillies’ “Showman”

BREACH PERRY

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Jim Diamond, who solved Wednesday’s anagram: Majdal Bakery. At the pastry shop in Queen Village, Kenan Rabah combines childhood memories of baked goods in the Golan Heights with techniques and inspirations learned in Philadelphia. (And thanks to Jim, and Judy Pidgeon, for pointing out the scramble was missing a letter. Sorry about that!)

Will Smith returned to his West Philly neighborhood where a street was renamed in his honor. He left with a key to the city and some swag.

👋🏽 Thanks for starting your morning with The Inquirer.

