📅 Remembering Hurricane Ida: One year ago today, Ida pummeled Philadelphia and the surrounding counties. First responders and survivors share their stories.

🪧 A strike: The workers of the Philadelphia Museum of Art authorized a strike after almost two years of bargaining.

💧A drought watch: Pennsylvania wants you to reduce your water intake by up to 10%.

Also, don’t forget that President Joe Biden is coming to give a speech outside Independence Hall tonight 🔑. Check Inquirer.com for live updates.

It’s been a year since Hurricane Ida unleashed record flooding, a tornado, and destruction on Philadelphia and the surrounding counties, claiming four lives.

Images of I-676 under water made national headlines. President Joe Biden declared the city and surrounding counties federal disaster zones.

But no one recalls the day more vividly than emergency responders and survivors. They walk you through surreal and harrowing moments.

Through my colleagues David Gambacorta and Barbara Laker’s narrative storytelling, you will learn about:

A couple hiding in their basement as a tornado slashed through their neighborhood.

Rescuers who were swept up in the floodwaters while trying to help five stranded adults and an infant.

Parents desperately trying to escape a surging creek, knowing only one would likely survive.

Continue reading to uncover how ready we are for another weather disaster.

Nick Reynolds and John McKenzie are on a mission: make Delaware County even more Delco.

It’ll be hard to top their latest venture: Delcoland. It’s believed to be the only miniature golf course in the nation dedicated to the virtues of a single county.

Each hole represents a town and a notable landmark within that town.

Background: The intense pride isn’t new.

The duo started their crusade to let the world know about Delco by opening Splash Surf Club, the Marple Public House, and Delco Steaks.

Both men grew up in the county and have no plans to leave with their wives and children.

“I was one of seven kids, my entire family has four or five kids themselves, and we all still live in the same town and all of our kids go to the same schools,” Reynolds said.

There aren’t Wawa trash cans or Swiss Farm drive-thrus to putt around. The real artistry and nostalgia are the signs for each hole.

Notable nods to the county:

The Media sign features food truck owner and former professional boxer Augie Pantellas, a.k.a the “Broomall Bomber,” in front of the Delaware County Courthouse.

A sign at one of the Folsom holes (yes, there are two) showcases a Delaware County Daily Times newspaper honor box outside of the first Wawa.

Reporter Stephanie Farr shares her personal favorites of the best holes in Delcoland.

