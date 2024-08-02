🍦 Splurging on scoops | Morning Newsletter
And Swarthmore goes green.
It’s Friday, Philly. The mostly sunny forecast brings with it temps in the mid-90s and a heat index crossing into triple digits.
Enjoying a frozen cone is a classic way to beat that heat. Less cool? Ice cream prices are rising across the region — up to $8 for a small serving at higher-end shops. Read on for the story about how inflation has impacted the popular summertime treat.
In other heat-related news, Swarthmore College could become a model for sustainability in the face of climate change. Find the details in architecture critic Inga Saffron’s column about the suburban school’s new green tech developments.
Here’s what you need to know today.
Following burger costs’ ascent, another summer staple is getting more expensive across the Philadelphia region.
🍨 How expensive? Here’s a taste of prices around the region: A small serving will cost you $5 at Weckerly’s in Fishtown, $6.25 at Springer’s in Stone Harbor, and $6.75 at Scoop DeVille in Center City.
🍦 It’s not just the local parlors where customers’ wallets are melting. The cost of a half gallon of prepackaged ice cream is up by 27% nationally over the past four years.
🍧 The rising cost of dairy and labor is partly to blame, Philly treatpreneurs told The Inquirer. Some who run fancier shops also tout their quality to justify increases.
🐄 “It’s a premium high-end product that is artisanally made,” said the owner of Old City’s Franklin Fountain, where two flavors on a waffle cone cost a whopping $17. “We’ve always been on the higher end because of the value of the experience we’re trying to offer.”
Consumer reporter Erin McCarthy has the (you knew this was coming) scoop.
P.S. If you’re still craving a chilled dessert, check out The Inquirer’s guide to the region’s best frozen treats, from soft serve to water ice to sundaes.
Swarthmore College is building a green tech arsenal for the fight against climate change.
The small liberal arts school is installing an underground geo-exchange loop that can funnel heat and air-conditioning to eight college buildings, sans fossil fuels. It’s an ambitious project that will bring the suburban campus closer to its goal of carbon neutrality by 2035 — and could make it a model for other institutions that want to develop their own renewable energy initiatives.
But Swarthmore’s challenges in going green are different from those faced by urban schools, like the University of Pennsylvania in dense Philadelphia.
Architecture critic Inga Saffron’s latest column details what can be learned from new approaches to sustainability.
What you should know today
Philadelphia Democrats on Thursday criticized former President Donald Trump for saying Vice President Kamala Harris at some point “happened to turn Black.”
Gov. Josh Shapiro has reportedly met with Kamala Harris’ campaign as part of his under-the-radar audition for the VP job. And Harris’ first rally with her yet-to-be-named running mate will be at Temple University’s 10,000-seat Liacouras Center on Tuesday, according to a source with knowledge of the planning.
A Bensalem man has been charged with homicide by vehicle after police said he killed 38-year-old Christopher Cabrera with his car in Kensington on July 17. In an effort to crack down on aggressive driving, starting Monday, police will increase patrols on stretches of Island and Aramingo Avenues.
A federal judge struck down New Jersey’s ban on the AR-15 rifle, the gun that was used in the attempted assassination of Trump.
A state lawmaker has suggested that Sheriff Rochelle Bilal be held in contempt of court if numerous problems in the Philly office remain unfixed.
A consultant hired by Comcast Spectacor concluded that having two big, competing venues in Philadelphia — the Wells Fargo Center and a new downtown Sixers arena — would starve both of attendance and revenue.
Dozens of Philadelphia families were blindsided this week when a childcare center run by a Manayunk Catholic church announced it would close before Labor Day because of money issues, laying bare an industry in crisis.
Thomas Jefferson University completed its acquisition of Lehigh Valley Health Network, creating a system with 32 hospitals.
The Inquirer’s Olympics coverage continues: Meet the Burlington County thrower whose dad wrote a book about his javelin journey. Plus, Philly-area rowers Nick Mead and Justin Best helped U.S. rowing win its first gold medal in men’s fours rowing in 64 years.
Welcome back to Curious Philly Friday. We’ll feature both new and timeless stories from our forum for readers to ask about the city’s quirks.
This week, we have an explainer from reporter Milan Varia on the ornately engraved arch that once framed Broad Street near Sansom.
The arch was erected to be a centerpiece for Philadelphia’s Peace Jubilee, which celebrated the end of the Spanish-American War. But you’d be forgiven for not knowing it ever existed, since it appears to have been in place for just a few months in 1898. Here’s the full explanation.
Have your own burning question about Philadelphia, its local oddities, or how the region works? Submit it here and you might find the answer featured in this space.
Photo of the day
🏖️ I’ll be channeling these kids’ determined vibes during my own beach trip this weekend, cloudy forecast be darned. Whatever you get up to, I hope it’s a good time. Thanks for starting your day with The Inquirer.
