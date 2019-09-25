In a speech yesterday that invoked a story about Benjamin Franklin leaving the Constitutional Convention at Independence Hall in 1787, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. In recent days, more and more Democrats (including those in our region) have begun to support this move, which stems from reports about the president’s recent dealings with Ukraine. And, in Philadelphia, an Inquirer investigation reveals that the school district’s methods of counting attendance are inconsistent.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced yesterday that the House of Representatives will begin a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The dramatic development followed reports that the president pressured Ukraine to investigate 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his family.
Speaking in Wilmington earlier in the day, the former vice president said Trump should be impeached if he resists congressional probes into the incident with Ukraine. Biden’s comments align with a handful of Democrats representing districts in the Philadelphia region and across the country. Other Democrats, including Dwight Evans and Brendan Boyle of Philadelphia, supported impeachment proceedings before this latest development. A Republican from Bucks County and a Democrat from Cape May County are still holding out on calling for impeachment.
The first way is by counting up the number of identification card swipes each day. That tally determines the school’s official attendance record and is used to calculate school funding. But teachers also record roll every period, revealing how many students are actually in class.
The Inquirer reviewed a sample of this data from a Philadelphia high school and found major disparities between the two methods. The card swipe data has been touted by district officials, while the classroom logs aren’t shown to the public.
In August, Maria Perez and Josue Hernandez were told they had 33 days to leave the country, with or without their children, who are both U.S. citizens by birth. Two weeks later, they were told the federal government would examine their case. And, last week, they learned that undocumented migrant families with dire medical circumstances could get some relief.
Perez and Hernandez crossed the border in 1999 and now live in Vineland. They worry that if they’re forced to return to Mexico, it could mean the end for their daughter, who was diagnosed with stage 4 large B cell lymphoma, which had metastasized to her liver, spleen, kidney, and bones.
- Three months after an explosion and fire shut down the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery complex, the city’s Fire Department yesterday declared the site under control. In part, that means any hazardous materials are contained at the site and that everything investigators needed to determine the cause of the fire has been recovered.
- The widow of an unarmed man who was fatally shot by former Philadelphia police officer Eric Ruch Jr. in 2017 has filed a lawsuit against Ruch, three other officers, and the city.
- Doctors are worried because the nonprofits buying St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children are not keeping the head of neonatal heart surgery. That program is key to maintaining the hospital’s status as a trauma center.
- Physicians of color are far too rare. And a new study out of Jefferson found one potential reason that stands out.
- Chester County is amping up its pressure on Sunoco and the Mariner East pipeline, calling it a nuisance.
- Most countries let women buy birth control pills without a prescription. And more doctors and officials in the U.S. are in support.
- What does a court case from 1857 have to do with criminal justice in 2019? Here’s how Philadelphia judges find modern meaning in the 19th-century case.
- The Phillies were officially eliminated from playoff contention yesterday. There’s always next year ...
- Drexel University is opening a new center today that its leaders hope will revive one of Philly’s oldest industries.
- Cherry Hill’s school district is debating a new school lunch policy after moving away from its much-criticized plan to give tuna sandwiches to students with lunch debt. Residents and advocates aren’t too excited about the new proposal, either.
- The Eagles take the field tomorrow night to face the undefeated Green Bay Packers. Carson Wentz will have to continue to play at an elite level to will his banged-up team to an upset victory.
- M. Night Shyamalan dropped a teaser for his new Philly-shot Apple TV show.
“Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump has consistently disregarded this fundamental principle that he is answerable — to Congress or the American people.” — The Inquirer Editorial Board weighed in on Pelosi’s announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump.
- Vincent Hughes, a Pa. state senator, and Gregory Holston, the executive director of POWER, an interfaith organization, marched from Overbrook to Lower Merion to demand fair school funding.
- Columnist Will Bunch writes about the Trump administration’s threat to yank funding for a university program because of a perceived bias in favor of Islam.
- When a Philly Instagram influencer came out as a lesbian, she was kicked out of her house, Philadelphia magazine reports.
- The Guardian looks back on a 1981 case in which a German girl left her cousin’s house but never arrived home. The mysterious crime left Germany in shock.
- Wired examines how cities reshape the evolution of urban animals, and how learning from pigeons and rats can help us adapt to climate change.
