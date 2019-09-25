Speaking in Wilmington earlier in the day, the former vice president said Trump should be impeached if he resists congressional probes into the incident with Ukraine. Biden’s comments align with a handful of Democrats representing districts in the Philadelphia region and across the country. Other Democrats, including Dwight Evans and Brendan Boyle of Philadelphia, supported impeachment proceedings before this latest development. A Republican from Bucks County and a Democrat from Cape May County are still holding out on calling for impeachment.