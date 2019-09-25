In a speech yesterday that invoked a story about Benjamin Franklin leaving the Constitutional Convention at Independence Hall in 1787, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. In recent days, more and more Democrats (including those in our region) have begun to support this move, which stems from reports about the president’s recent dealings with Ukraine. And, in Philadelphia, an Inquirer investigation reveals that the school district’s methods of counting attendance are inconsistent.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry into Trump

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced yesterday that the House of Representatives will begin a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The dramatic development followed reports that the president pressured Ukraine to investigate 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his family.

Speaking in Wilmington earlier in the day, the former vice president said Trump should be impeached if he resists congressional probes into the incident with Ukraine. Biden’s comments align with a handful of Democrats representing districts in the Philadelphia region and across the country. Other Democrats, including Dwight Evans and Brendan Boyle of Philadelphia, supported impeachment proceedings before this latest development. A Republican from Bucks County and a Democrat from Cape May County are still holding out on calling for impeachment.

Philly schools count attendance in two ways. And they yield very different results.

The first way is by counting up the number of identification card swipes each day. That tally determines the school’s official attendance record and is used to calculate school funding. But teachers also record roll every period, revealing how many students are actually in class.

The Inquirer reviewed a sample of this data from a Philadelphia high school and found major disparities between the two methods. The card swipe data has been touted by district officials, while the classroom logs aren’t shown to the public.

Undocumented immigrants unsure if they’ll be deported as their U.S.-born daughter recovers from cancer treatment

In August, Maria Perez and Josue Hernandez were told they had 33 days to leave the country, with or without their children, who are both U.S. citizens by birth. Two weeks later, they were told the federal government would examine their case. And, last week, they learned that undocumented migrant families with dire medical circumstances could get some relief.

Perez and Hernandez crossed the border in 1999 and now live in Vineland. They worry that if they’re forced to return to Mexico, it could mean the end for their daughter, who was diagnosed with stage 4 large B cell lymphoma, which had metastasized to her liver, spleen, kidney, and bones.

What you need to know today

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Impeachment
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Impeachment

“Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump has consistently disregarded this fundamental principle that he is answerable — to Congress or the American people.” — The Inquirer Editorial Board weighed in on Pelosi’s announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Sweetzels and Ivins spiced wafers are the harbinger of fall in the Philadelphia area.
Cynthia Greer/Staff
Sweetzels and Ivins spiced wafers are the harbinger of fall in the Philadelphia area.

Your Daily Dose of | The Original Pumpkin Spice

Spiced wafers are hard, craggy cookies that are similar to gingersnaps. Their flavor, though, is more complex. And, in the Philadelphia region, they’re the true sign that fall is here — not brisk weather or Pumpkin-spiced treats.