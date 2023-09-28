A new front line: The public library | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

In the Philadelphia area, we’ve seen bitter fights in school districts over masking mandates, curriculums, and books. Now the battles have stretched beyond schools to public libraries. Our lead story examines how a Moms for Liberty-aligned attack on a local library is upending politics in Telford.

The Indian Valley Public Library is at the center of a heated culture war.

The conflict comes amid a Telford Borough Council race that has been effectively reframed as a moral crisis. The library and its funding have become a flashpoint in the campaign driven by Christian, far-right, Moms for Liberty-aligned candidates. They swept their primaries with claims that the library has obscene material available to children.

Reminder: The Southern Poverty Law Center calls Moms for Liberty an extremist parental-rights group.

Earlier this year, the Telford Council greenlit a 25% cut in the library’s funding. It also made its allocation to the library a line item that could be struck any month.

Note: The American Library Association reported in September that 2023 is on track to log the highest number of attempted library book bans since it began keeping data on book challenges 20 years ago. Last year, only 16% of book challenges were in public libraries. This year, it has skyrocketed to 49%.

For Telford, November’s election for the borough council races may be a turning point.

Continue reading to learn how this small and quiet borough got here.

As the news spread Tuesday that a Philadelphia judge had dismissed all charges against the former police officer who shot and killed Eddie Irizarry last month, people took to Instagram to share their anger and plan a response.

People were pretty open about their plans to vandalize and steal from Philadelphia businesses.

Before the night was over, dozens of people broke into stores along popular shopping corridors from Center City to the Northeast to West Philadelphia, authorities said. The destruction was documented in videos through the night. By morning, 52 people had been arrested and most were between the ages of 18 and 22.

Notable quote: “Basically, people saw an opportunity and they took it,” said Benjamin Nachum, manager of Patriot Pharmacy in North Philly, which was looted Tuesday night for the third time since it opened in 2019.

Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford made clear in a news conference Tuesday night that the Irizarry supporters who marched during a peaceful protest earlier had nothing to do with the unrest that followed.

Read on for a full recap of Tuesday night.

What you should know today

