Election Day is less than a month away for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the rest of the country. In Pennsylvania, the stakes are particularly high since voters will be choosing the next governor and a new U.S. senator. If you’re still undecided, you’re not alone. Today, our main focus is taking a look at The Inquirer Editorial Board’s picks so far.

The Inquirer’s Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom, vetted candidates in key races to help you decide.

So far, it has endorsed Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro for governor and John Fetterman for the U.S. Senate.

How the process works: Each election cycle the board makes endorsements to give readers a better understanding of where candidates stand on issues and why its members think voters should support (or not support) a particular candidate

The board does its own reporting and hosts meetings with candidates.

Read more to find out the rationale behind the board’s choices.

A quick tip: Come back to the guide as the month progresses for choices regarding specific congressional districts and ballot questions.

Striking members of the first union in the history of the Philadelphia Museum of Art overwhelmingly approved their first contract Sunday evening and plan to return to their jobs this morning.

This concludes their historic 19-day walkout. The PMA Union had been negotiating a deal with museum management for two years.

The deal includes:

A 14% pay hike over three years, retroactive to July.

A minimum hourly wage increase from $15 to $16.75.

“Longevity” pay increases which grant workers an additional $500 for every five years of employment.

Four weeks of paid parental leave.

Keep reading to learn about the long (and sometimes contentious) road to get here.

What you should know today

In her latest piece, columnist Inga Saffron details how the South Philly FDR plan would keep the park usable under the threat of climate change while also creating suburban-quality sports fields and playgrounds.

“Save the Meadows” groups want to scrap the renovation plan.

Necessary context: Last month, bulldozers arrived in the park to begin the first step of the plan which included construction work in the “Meadows.” It’s an affectionate nickname for a crescent of land that functioned as a golf course before it was shut down in 2019. Right after, the manicured lawns grew with chest-high stands of milkweed and goldenrod. The new wilderness was quickly embraced by nature lovers.

But without intervention, FDR park will cease to exist as a usable park.

Read more as Saffron addresses critics of the plan with nuance.

Photo of the Day

