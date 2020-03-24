When Evan Piermont came back to Philly last week after spending the semester teaching in the United Kingdom, he and his partner did not hug. His partner is a physician who treats cancer patients at a Philadelphia hospital. She can’t risk transmitting the virus to her patients. And if she’s exposed at work, she doesn’t want to infect Piermont. They are committed to practicing social distancing, even if it means that Piermont has to live alone in an Airbnb in Center City.